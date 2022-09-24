Boston College vs. Florida State preview: odds, prediction and picks

Boston College heads south to Tallahassee to take on Florida State in its second conference game of the year. The Eagles come into the contest at 1-2 after picking up their first win of the season in Week 3.

The only problem is the victory came against an FCS opponent as Boston College defeated Maine 38-17. It’s not as if Maine is one of the better teams in the FCS. Some composite rankings didn’t even have Maine in the top 100 of the 130 schools in the FCS.

And while the Eagles may be happy to get off the schneid finally, they’ll have to step up in class against a Seminoles team that’s undefeated (3-0) and coming off road victories against LSU and Louisville.

This handicap will focus primarily on the Eagles as part of our quest to find value in this matchup from a betting perspective.

Boston College vs. Florida State pick

Boston College team total under 17.5 or better

Boston College vs. Florida State odds

Spread: BC +17.5 (-112) vs. FSU -17.5 (-108)

Moneyline: BC (+640) vs. FSU (-1050)

Total: Over 48.5 (-110) | Under 48.5 (-110)

Boston College vs. Florida State analysis

After a 6-6 season in 2021, the Eagles were headed to a bowl game (Military Bowl) but had to withdraw due to COVID-19 complications. According to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, Boston College returned 59% of its production from last year, which puts the Eagles tied for 84th in his Returning Production Rankings.

What’s surprising is that Boston College’s defense was widely viewed as a team’s strength after it returned 69% of its production compared to 49% on offense. However, I think there’s some reason for concern after the Eagles allowed 17 points to an FCS school with a power ranking that’s no higher than 100 and 22 points to a Rutgers team that’s 100th in the country in points per game (19.0).

The Eagles’ offense has also struggled, ranking 112th in points per game (15.5). The biggest issue is they’re running an entirely new scheme under offensive coordinator John McNulty. McNulty served as the tight end coach at Notre Dame last season. And if that’s not difficult enough, Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec is playing behind an entirely new offensive line: four starters didn’t return and a fifth was lost to an ACL injury.

In Week 2, Boston College managed only 10 points against a Virginia Tech team that recently allowed 33 points at home to West Virginia. I’ve got each of the FBS opponents that Boston College faced this season below Florida State in my power ratings. However, I’m not sure I’m ready to lay 17.5 points with the home favorites.

If you’re looking to get involved in this game, I’d recommend you consider fading the Eagles on their team total. Although this prop isn’t currently available as I write this on Thursday night, I project that we’ll see a team total of around 17.5 to 18.5, given that the game total is trading at 48.5.

According to TeamRankings, Boston College ranks 104th with a third-down conversion rate of 29.03%. The Eagles also rank 81st in plays per game (69.0) which helps to explain why the full-game total is low compared to what we usually see in college football.

Be sure to shop around, but I’d look to play Boston College under a team total of 17.5 or higher.