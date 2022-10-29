Ohio State vs. Penn State odds, predictions: Buckeyes try to cover a 2-TD spread

The Buckeyes invade Happy Valley on Saturday to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Ohio State is one of six remaining undefeated teams in college football.

Brutus and company have been kicking butt and taking names of late, posting wins by at least a 39-point margin in the past five games.

If we turn to the Nittany Lions, they’re coming off a 45-17 rout over Minnesota in Week 8. However, Penn State’s 41-17 loss at Michigan still sticks out like a sore thumb.

As a result, I’m not sure we can fully trust this Nittany Lions team when asked to step up in class.

Ohio State vs. Penn State odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: OSU -14 (-110) vs. PSU +14 (-110)

Moneyline: OSU (-700) vs. PSU (+500)

Total: Over 61 (-110) | Under 61 (-110)

Ohio State vs. Penn State pick

Ohio State -14

I think there’s a clear gap in talent between Ohio State and Penn State. Despite losing quality players to graduation and the NFL Draft, Ohio State still returned 73% of its production this season. Only Iowa (72%) returned close to as many key players as Ohio State in the Big Ten, and the Buckeyes just handed them a 44-point loss.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is currently the odds-on-favorite to win the Heisman Trophy at -125. The third-year quarterback leads the country with a 92.6 Total QBR using the ESPN metric. Stroud has thrown at least four touchdowns in five of Ohio State’s seven games this season.

The Buckeyes are on quite a roll, as they’ve covered the spread in four of their past five games. The only game they failed to cover during that span was a push against Rutgers as a 39-point favorite. It’s worth noting that Ohio State was no less than a 19-point favorite in either of those five games.

There’s been a method to the madness for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes are now ranked No. 2 in the country, partly thanks to their dominant blowout wins. Day isn’t bashful about running up the points against his opponents to ensure Ohio State is in prime position when it comes time for the College Football Playoff. Thus, I think Penn State’s secondary will be vulnerable in the passing game.

Per TeamRankings, the Nittany Lions rank 61st in pass defense, allowing 231.6 passing yards per contest. In contrast, Ohio State ranks fourth, allowing opponents just 149 passing yards per game. While Penn State might try to slow the game down, they could have difficulty trying to speed it back up if they fall behind early.

My model makes Ohio State closer to a 16-point favorite in this matchup. And after simulating the game, I have Ohio State winning the contest by at least 19 points.

As a result, I’ll gladly lay the points with the road favorite.