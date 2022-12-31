Ohio State vs. Georgia prediction: Time to fade the trendy underdog in the Peach Bowl?

We’ve reached the business end of the bowl season as the College Football Playoff gets underway on Saturday.

Ohio State will face Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

And while this game was scheduled for a neutral venue, I suspect we’ll see a sea of Bulldogs fans make the short one-hour trip from Athens to Atlanta.

This is an exciting game because my handicapping process usually is rooted in the data.

However, I can’t ignore what my eyes are telling me, as I’m not sure the Buckeyes are ready to pass this test just yet.

Ohio State vs. Georgia odds

Spread: OSU +6 (-110) vs. UGA -6 (-110)

Moneyline: OSU (+188) vs. UGA (-230)

Total: Over 62.5 (-106) | Under 62.5 (-114)

Ohio State vs. Georgia pick

Georgia -6 or better

Use BetMGM bonus code BOSMAXMGM to claim a generous $1,000 risk-free first sportsbook bet

Ohio State vs. Georgia analysis

Ohio State backed into the College Football Playoff thanks to USC’s 47-24 loss against Utah.

USC jumped out to a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter but was outscored 44-7 the rest of the way.

It certainly didn’t help that USC quarterback Caleb Williams picked up injuries in his throwing hand and hamstring during the game.

However, USC’s defense has to do a better job limiting the Utes to fewer than 47 points in the contest.

I’m sure you’re probably thinking, what does this have to do with Ohio State vs. Georgia?

But the reality is USC got penalized for having to play an extra game in the Pac-12 Championship, while Ohio State got rewarded for not playing in their conference championship.

I thought Ohio State was embarrassed by Michigan in a 45-23 home loss to close out the regular season.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day got completely outfoxed by Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, as his team never adjusted to the Wolverines taking shots down the field.

When I look at the data to see how Ohio State matches up with Georgia, gameonpaper.com’s advanced metrics, such as EPA per play (0.22 vs. 0.17) and success rate (48.9% vs. 49.7%), suggest that the teams are very similar.

However, the key difference will be in the red zone, where Michigan managed to frustrate the Buckeyes.

I expect Georgia will make Ohio State earn every blade of grass on Saturday night.

If you look at how many yards opposing teams need to gain to score a point, TeamRankings lists Georgia first (22.1), Michigan fourth (20.7), and Ohio State 31st (15.8).

But the red zone is really where we want to focus our attention.

Georgia’s defense ranks first in opponent red zone scoring (60.7%), Michigan ranks 32nd (79.31%) and Ohio State ranks 120th (91.30%).

This game feels similar to when Georgia played Tennessee, and the Volunteers were the trendy dog catching the points.

I don’t plan on taking the bait, so I’ll lay the six points with the Bulldogs to advance to the championship game.