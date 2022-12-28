Oregon vs. North Carolina predictions: how we’re betting on some offense in Holiday Bowl

Oregon vs. North Carolina should be the bowl game of the year.

These are two high-powered offensive attacks led by Heisman candidates at quarterback.

Meanwhile, neither team can play much defense.

As a result, this is the highest college football total of bowl season, sitting at a whopping 75 at the time of writing. Expect plenty of scoring in this game.

However, where does the betting value lie? How should bettors attack this matchup?

Oregon vs. North Carolina odds

Spread: Oregon -13 (-110) vs. North Carolina +13 (-110)

Moneyline: Oregon (-500) vs. North Carolina (+375)

Total: Over 75 (-110) | Under 75 (-110)

Oregon vs. North Carolina predictions

Bo Nix over 24.5 rushing yards (-114) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Bo Nix’s Heisman campaign ended once he was injured against Washington. The Ducks lost their Pac-12 title hopes and their star quarterback in the same game.

Well, only half of their star quarterback. Nix gutted out two more performances against Utah and Oregon State but could utilize only his arms instead of his legs.

Before the injury, Nix was the most dangerous dual-threat quarterback in the country. He was on pace to become the first quarterback to pass for 30 touchdowns and rush for 20 since Lamar Jackson.

Now, the question is if Nix is healthy.

Per Thomas Schlarp of The Action Network, Dan Lanning said Nix “feels a lot better than he did at the end of the season.” I’m hoping that means his mobility has returned.

If Nix is 100% healthy, he will have no issues crushing this rushing prop that is only low because he accumulated -8 yards combined over the last two weeks. Before the injury, the quarterback eclipsed 25 rushing yards in eight of 10 games, peaking in a 141-yard effort against Stanford in Week 5.

Nix is taking on a North Carolina defense that is arguably the worst in the nation. But the Heels are also reeling from opt-outs, with both starting cornerbacks and a starting safety hitting the transfer portal.

Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham took the head coaching position at Arizona State, and I expect the play-calling to take a small hit. Therefore, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Ducks rely more on Nix’s athleticism to create offense.

Given North Carolina’s struggling defense, Nix will dominate this game to a different level. His rushing prop is the only betting number that isn’t over-inflated in this game.

I’ll take a shot with Nix’s rushing yards in the Holiday Bowl.