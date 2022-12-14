Early college football bowl predictions: Opt-outs create value on the Las Vegas Bowl

There’s no question that the Oregon State Beavers are the best team on this first slate of bowl games. They will be up against a very stout Florida Gators team, but this is bowl season, and the Gators had a key opt-out.

The market recognized this quickly as the Beavers shot up to 10-point favorites after opening nearly five points lower. So while Oregon State’s value on the spread has little value left, there is another angle to capitalize on.

Best bet for the Las Vegas Bowl

Oregon State vs Florida pick: Under 53 (-110)

The key opt-out for the Gators was quarterback Anthony Richardson as he’s projected to be a top-five quarterback in this year’s draft. However, he is not alone, as guard O’Cryus Torrance and wide receiver Justin Shorter will also sit this game out to prep for the draft.

In addition to the opts-outs, Florida has also had several players enter the transfer portal, so they will be without a total of 20 scholarship players for this matchup.

If you thought that was the end of it, Florida will also be down to their third-string quarterback in the wake of the backup’s recent arrest. All of this leads to a significant downgrade of the Gators’ offense, which has a tough matchup.

The Beavers have been excellent defensively all year long. They are 38th in rushing yards allowed per game, and their secondary was equally as good as they ranked 16th in yards per pass allowed and 35th in opponent completion percentage.

With the Beavers missing only one defensive starter, it is hard to see a very inexperienced Gators team doing much offensively.

On the other side of the ball, Oregon State will be at full strength. The biggest news is that running back Damien Martinez will be playing despite suffering an injury in the season finale.

Martinez is enormous for the Beavers, as they ran the ball at the 11th-highest rate in the country. Overall, Oregon State finished 31st in yards per rush, and they’ll have an excellent matchup on the ground.

Florida struggled to stop the run this year, ranking 98th in yards per rush allowed. Now add in that they are missing two of their top defenders, linebacker Ventrell Miller and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, and their rush defense may be even worse.

The Beavers should be able to move the ball at will on the ground and control the game from all aspects. However, their rush-heavy attack, combined with their defense overmatching the Gators’ offense, will keep this one under the total.

Take this under at 52 or better, as it has yet to drop past this key number.