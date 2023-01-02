Penn State vs. Utah predictions: best bet for intriguing, evenly matched Rose Bowl duel

It’s time to make Penn State vs. Utah predictions for “The Grandaddy of Them All.” The Rose Bowl is one of college football’s best events, and this game should live up to expectations.

There are a few big opt-outs to mention.

Utah will be missing star tight end Dalton Kincaid, which could be trouble in coach Kyle Whittingham’s tight end-heavy system.

Meanwhile, Penn State will be without superstar cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who was the linchpin of one of college football’s best secondaries.

However, I’m not expecting the few opt-outs to ruin the quality of the Rose Bowl. And there’s a wager I’m prepared to make that aligns with that.

Penn State vs. Utah odds

Spread: Penn State +2.5 (-110) vs. Utah -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Penn State (+110) vs. Utah (-135)

Total: Over 52.5 (-110) | Under 52.5 (-110)

Penn State vs. Utah predictions

Over 52.5 (-110) at BetMGM Sportsbook

Penn State’s secondary balled out all season, producing pass break-up after pass break-up and finishing the year top-30 in Pro Football Focus’ Coverage grades. However, the loss of Porter is not insignificant and plays a big role in my handicap: He’s the Nittany Lions’ best defensive player.

Despite the losses of Kincaid and running back Tavion Thomas, Utah should still be able to move the ball by establishing the run game. Penn State’s weakness on defense is the front seven, as the team is sub-45 in Rush Success Rate allowed (per The Action Network) and sub-80 in Tackling (per Pro Football Focus).

Utah has a very balanced offensive attack, which uses plenty of 11 personnel in a pro-style system. Once the run is established, Whittingham should be able to produce good looks for quarterback Cam Rising out of play-action.

On the other side of the ball, you stop Sean Clifford by getting pressure on him. But Clifford is an elite college quarterback when kept clean, having the 30th-best Pro Football Focus passing grade in a clean pocket with 10 Big Time Throws to four Turnover Worthy Plays.

Good news for Clifford: Utah doesn’t have a pass rush, ranking 97th in Pro Football Focus’ Pass Rush grades. Without pressure, Clifford and the dynamic Penn State wide receivers will carve Utah to shreds.

Both offenses have advantages, and both coaches will motivate their teams. Whittingham is 9-5 against the spread in bowl games, while James Franklin is 6-4.

I expect a lot of consistent offense from both football teams Monday night in Pasadena, which will turn into plenty of points. I’ll cash in on that by betting over 52.5 at BetMGM Sportsbook.