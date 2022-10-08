Utah Utes vs. UCLA Bruins: analysis, predictions and odds for key Pac-12 showdown

With conference play in full swing, there are marquee matchups all over the country Saturday, but there is no doubt that plenty of attention will be focused on the game in Pasadena. The undefeated and 18th-ranked UCLA Bruins will play host to the 11th-ranked Utah Utes.

Last week, the Bruins got their biggest victory to date as they defeated a talented Washington team, but oddsmakers have not given them any credit in this matchup. So can the Bruins continue to roll and add another ranked team to their resume? Let’s take a closer look to find out.

UCLA-Utah pick

Utah moneyline (-170 or better)

Despite a hiccup in their season opener, Utah is still one of the best teams in the country, and they are going to prove it against the overhyped Bruins. We have seen the line on this game get bet up to -3.5. So rather than bet that bad number, I suggest laying the Utes on the moneyline at -170 or better.

UCLA-Utah analysis

There is no doubt the Bruins have looked impressive on both sides of the ball, and their win over the Huskies showed that they are up to the task, but let’s not forget that Utah was a preseason top-10 team and still a consensus dark horse to make the College Football Playoff. So while UCLA looked good against Washington, they have not been truly tested yet.

We should also remind ourselves that they should’ve lost to South Alabama, but they escaped with a late fourth-quarter comeback in a matchup where they were 15.5-point favorites.

However, in this matchup, the Utes have the edge on offense with their rushing attack and on defense against the pass.

The Bruins are 20th in yards per pass, but the Utes are the perfect team to counteract that, as they are 21st in passing success rate allowed. They also rank 17th in opponent completion percentage allowed, which should bring Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s completion percentage of 73 percent back to Earth.

The Utes should be able to put together lengthy, methodical drives by utilizing Tavion Thomas in the running game.

While the Bruins may rank 14th in yards per pass allowed, they are also 77th in completion percentage, which makes them 75th in passing success rate allowed. Put that up against Utah quarterback Cam Rising, who has made the Utes the ninth-best team in terms of passing success rate.