Kansas State vs. TCU predictions: Here’s our best bet for the Big 12 Championship Game

This is set up to be a great Big 12 title game, so let’s make our Kansas State vs. TCU predictions.

As we all know, TCU is 12-0, ranked No. 3 in the country, and has a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line. Perhaps the Horned Frogs have been lucky, but they’ve also been good.

Meanwhile, Kansas State had a renaissance with Adrian Martinez under center, grounding and pounding to a 9-3 record and a spot in this game.

So, how do these teams match up? Which team has the edge?

And how should bettors attack this game?

Kansas State vs. TCU odds

Spread: Kansas State +2.5 (-110) vs. TCU -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Kansas State (+115) vs. TCU (-140)

Total: Over 62 (-110) | Under 62 (-110)

Kansas State vs. TCU prediction

Under 62 (-110) at BetMGM Sportsbook

The last matchup between these two resulted in a 38-28 TCU victory, hitting the over late.

However, I’m expecting a much lower-scoring matchup this time around.

Kansas State dropped 28 first-half points on TCU in that game and then failed to score in the second half. Per Collin Wilson of The Action Network, TCU’s defense has allowed six touchdowns in the seven games since.

The Horned Frogs’ defense is much improved, and I don’t think the market has caught up yet. TCU games have gone under in three of the past four games.

While Kansas State’s defense isn’t excellent, it’s great at not breaking. The Wildcats are top 25 nationally in Points Per Opportunity allowed, which measures how many points the opponent averages when it crosses Kansas State’s 40-yard line.

Kansas State is also relatively effective at avoiding explosive plays, ranking 14th in Passing Downs Explosiveness allowed, per The Action Network.

Therefore, it might be hard for quarterback Max Duggan to create big passing plays and for the offense to punch the ball into the end zone when the opportunity comes.

Moreover, these are two teams that play styles conducive to an under. Kansas State is top 20 nationally in rush rate, while both teams are sub-90 in seconds per play. So, we’ll see the clock continuously moving, leaving little time for points.

The Action Network’s PRO model projects this total at 58.3 points, providing plenty of value on the under in the Big 12 Championship Game.