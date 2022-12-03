Purdue vs. Michigan prediction: Will the Wolverines cruise to a Big Ten title?

Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines may have cemented themselves in the College Football Playoff after their emphatic win over Ohio State. However, they must pass one final test before making New Year’s Eve plans.

The Purdue Boilermakers will have the opportunity to play spoiler as they caught fire down the stretch to secure the Big Ten West. While the Boilermakers may be sizable underdogs, they have an X-factor that could allow them to compete in this one.

With Michigan’s national title hopes hanging in the balance, let’s dive in and see if they will make one last statement to the committee.

Purdue vs. Michigan odds

Spread: Purdue +16.5 (-110) vs. Michigan -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Purdue (+575) vs. Michigan (-825)

Total: Over 52 (-110) | Under 52 (-110)

Purdue vs. Michigan prediction

Michigan -16.5 (-110)

When you look at the Purdue offense, one man stands out above the rest. Senior quarterback Aiden O’Connell is the heart of this team and the driving force of the offense.

The Boilermakers have leaned on him heavily this season as they throw the ball at the 11th-highest rate in the country, and they will need to once more. Although, O’Connell will be facing his stiffest test of the year as this Michigan defense shut down opposing passers.

The Wolverines come into this matchup ranked second in opponents’ yards pass allowed and 13th in completion percentage allowed. It will take a Herculean effort from O’Connell as he will likely have little help from the rushing attack.

On the other side of the ball, the Wolverines’ offense is coming into the matchup confident after posting 43 points against the Buckeyes. While they will be without star running back Blake Corum, their run game appears to be left in great hands.

Donovan Edwards had a career day against Ohio State, rushing for 216 yards and scoring twice. He should have plenty more holes to run through against the Boilermakers as Michigan has a significant edge up front, outranking Purdue 21 to 60 in line yards.

We saw just how well the run game could set up the passing attack for J.J. McCarthy last week, and we may see more of that plan in this matchup. Purdue may do well against defending short passes, but this Michigan team can burn them through the play-action.

The Wolverines are 25th in yards per pass. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers are 77th in yards per pass allowed. So when Michigan establishes the run, they will also be able to connect on their downfield shots.

The market bet this line up quickly as we’ve seen it rise from 15.5 at open all the way to 17. However, with 17 being a key number, there was some buyback on the Boilermakers, which gives us a good number to back the Wolverines.