TCU vs. Georgia predictions: best bet for National Championship game

It’s finally time to make TCU vs. Georgia predictions in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. What a treat.

Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs overcame every possible obstacle and far exceeded anyone’s expectations to make this game. The Frogs most recently took down Michigan as 7.5-point underdogs.

Meanwhile, everyone expected Georgia to be here, the Bulldogs have lost one game in the last two seasons. The defense is still stifling, but Stetson Bennett has taken the offense to new heights.

As expected, the dominant ‘Dogs are 13.5-point favorites in the National Championship. Is that too many points? How should bettors attack this matchup?

TCU vs. Georgia odds

Spread: TCU +13.5 (-110) vs. Georgia -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: TCU (+375) vs. Georgia (-500)

Total: Over 62.5 (-115) | Under 62.5 (-105)

TCU vs. Georgia prediction

TCU Horned Frogs +13.5 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook

It’s time to stop fading the Frogs and start believing they belong in the National Championship game.

TCU ran the gauntlet in the Big 12, going undefeated until the Big 12 Championship game and winning in every way possible. First, the Horned Frogs beat Texas with defense, winning 17-10, then turned around and beat Baylor with explosive plays, 29-28.

The Frogs went 13-1 and 9-3-1 against the spread (ATS). That includes going 2-1 ATS as an underdog, so they have been here before.

Sure, Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are a different kind of animal. Georgia has lost just one game in the last two years, and 26 of their last 29 wins have come by double digits.

However, there are some advantages for TCU in this game.

First, Georgia’s defense is elite but still exploitable. For all their success, the Bulldogs have a weak pass rush (76th in Pro Football Focus’ Pass Rush grades) and a sometimes leaky secondary.

Specifically, mobile quarterbacks that work in the short-to-intermediate area have given Georiga fits. For example, the Bulldogs allowed 7.2 yards per play to Jayden Daniels and LSU, then 8.9 yards per play to CJ Stroud and Ohio State.

Max Duggan is a mobile quarterback that works in the short-to-intermediate area. Not to mention he’s incredible against the blitz and moving in the pocket, meaning he’ll still have success if Georgia’s pass rush gets home.

Second, TCU should still create explosive plays, which the Frogs rely upon. Georgia finished sub-50 in preventing Explosiveness this season, per The Action Network.

Even if running back Kendre Miller is out (his status is still questionable at the time of writing), backup running back Emari Demercado averaged 8.8 yards per carry against Michigan with a whopping 7.6 yards after contact per rush. He, Duggan and superstar wideout Quentin Johnston will move the ball and put up points on Georgia.

It’s unclear how TCU will get stops against Georgia’s offense. Bennett has become an elite passer, and the Bulldogs have the best tight end room in the country between Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington (who is questionable to play Monday night).

Maybe TCU defensive coordinator Joe Gillespie’s 3-3-5 stack defense will create Havoc as it did against Michigan. I love both Gillespie and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, the two represent the best pair of coordinators in the country, and the extra time to prepare will make a difference in this game.

But no matter what, TCU should create enough offense to keep up. If Ohio State can drop 41 points on Georgia, the Horned Frogs can too, and I don’t see how the Bulldogs cover a two-touchdown spread in that scenario.

So, I’ll take TCU and the points in what I expect to be a high-scoring, single-digit game. The Action Network’s analytics team projects the spread as Georiga -10, giving us 3.5 points of edge over the line available at FanDuel Sportsbook.