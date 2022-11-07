Futures odds, predictions: Is there value out there for a wager on the Horned Frogs?

The SEC has dominated the college football landscape this season as we’ve seen three different teams hold the No. 1 spot in the country. This weekend’s results are sure to impact the rankings. We saw the No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers fall to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide drop their second game of the season to the No. 10 LSU Tigers. Also, the No. 4 Clemson Tigers lost big to an unranked Notre Dame team.

These upsets have given the committee a lot to consider as they meet today before revealing the rankings tomorrow night. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at the futures market to find any value on the board before the rankings come out.

Starting at the top, Georgia’s win over Tennessee was a statement. They shut down a top-tier offense and Heisman candidate on the way to a 27-13 win. This victory should vault them to the No. 1 spot as they are now the heavy favorites to win the College Football Playoff with odds of -105 on BetMGM. While all the value on the Bulldogs appears to be gone at the moment, there is an ample amount of value on the team they defeated this past weekend.

Despite their recent loss, there is no doubt that the Volunteers belong among the top four teams in the country. Hendon Hooker has made them elite this season as the Vols are second in points per game and fourth in yards per game.

They have not been bad on defense, either. In addition, they will likely remain in the top four to finish out the season as they have an easy last three games and will not have to play in the SEC title game. They’ve already beaten Alabama, so Clemson’s loss all but secures the No. 4 spot. For a team that will be in the college football playoff, +1800 is far too high as they will not be more than two-score underdogs against Georgia.

Moving away from the SEC, this may be the time to take a flyer on TCU. The Horned Frogs have risen to the top of the Big 12 and should stay there. TCU has been tremendous on offense this year as they are fifth in points per game and eighth in yards per game. Their current odds are +5000. T

TCU may be the best value on the board as they have a real shot to sneak into the top four. The door will open for them if Ohio State can blow out Michigan. If that happens, it will be very hard for the committee to deny an undefeated Big 12 champion in TCU over any one-loss program.