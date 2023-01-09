TCU vs. Georgia prediction: Target these alternate market bets at plus-money

With the college football season wrapping up, we’ve been looking for alternate market wagers in the TCU vs. Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

FanDuel Sportsbook does a great job with its betting menu, as you can find alternate markets in player passing and rushing props, along with scoring bands that include the possible winning margins by each team.

After scouring their menu, here are two alternate market bets worth considering adding to your portfolio.

Kenny McIntosh to rush for 70 or more yards (+110)

Georgia overcame two 14-point deficits to defeat Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

As a result, the Bulldogs abandoned the run for parts of the game, finishing with 26 rushing attempts.

Nonetheless, Georgia still finished with 135 rushing yards on 5.2 yards per carry.

The Bulldogs averaged 37 rushing attempts per game this season. On running plays, they rank 10th in success rate according to gameonpaper.com.

If Georgia can stay on script and ahead of the chains, look for them to pound the rock against a TCU run defense that’s 89th in success rate.

Georgia’s lead rusher, Kenny McIntosh, could be in line for a big game. The senior running back needed only five carries to pick up 70 rushing yards against Ohio State.

What’s interesting is that seven of Georgia’s 26 rushing attempts came from the quarterback position, as Stetson Bennett finished with a -18 in net yardage.

I’ve got to think McIntosh gets more touches in this game, so I like him to finish with 70 or more yards at +110 odds.

Max Duggan to throw for 250 or more passing yards (+118)

For TCU to have a chance to win this game, they’ll likely need to rely more on the right arm of quarterback Max Duggan.

The Horned Frogs held at least a two-touchdown lead in each of the first three quarters until Michigan stormed back to pull within a field goal in the final 14 minutes of the game.

Thanks to those massive leads, the Horned Frogs leaned on their rushing attack and ran the ball 41 times for 263 rushing yards in the contest.

As good as TCU ran the ball, it could face an even stiffer test against a Georgia defense that ranks first in total expected points allowed against the run (-76.66).

Overall, Georgia’s defense ranks fourth in success rate (34.6%). But if you’re TCU and looking for a soft spot, you might find one in their secondary.

Georgia ranks 31st in EPA/play against the pass, and we recently saw Ohio State rack up 348 yards through the air against them in the CFP semifinal game.

TCU is as high as 13.5-point underdogs, and with a total that’s been bet up from 61.5 to 63, I think we could see some offensive fireworks.

Take TCU’s Duggan to throw for 250 or more passing yards at +118 odds.