TCU vs. Michigan predictions: best bet for Fiesta Bowl’s College Football Playoff matchup

We’ve finally made it to the College Football Playoff, and we must make TCU vs. Michigan predictions.

This is set up as an electric game. TCU has a lights-out offensive attack behind Max Duggan and 1,300-yard running back Kendre Miller, while Michigan’s ground-and-pound attack has smashed through every opponent.

Check out all of BetMGM Sportsbook’s best promotional offers.

I wonder how JJ McCarthy will perform, and I’m curious if Michigan’s defense will be the one to stop TCU. There are so many angles to break down in this game, and every wrinkle makes the game more exciting.

So, which team has the edge? And, more importantly, how should bettors attack this matchup?

TCU vs. Michigan odds

Spread: TCU +7.5 (-110) vs. Michigan -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: TCU (+240) vs. Michigan (-300)

Total: Over 58.5 (-110) | Under 58.5 (-110)

TCU vs. Michigan predictions

TCU +7.5 (-110) at BetMGM Sportsbook

I believe Michigan will win this game. The Wolverines’ talent level is so high, and they’re a better all-around football team.

The metrics prove that Michigan can produce first downs and defensive stops more consistently than TCU, as the Horned Frogs are dependent on explosive plays.

However, this number is too high, and I’d argue inflated. These teams are much closer than the 7.5-point spread indicates.

TCU is battle tested. The Horned Frogs ran the gauntlet in the Big 12 and played a tough non-conference schedule. TCU played nine straight monster college football games, starting in Week 3 against SMU and finishing with the late-game loss in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The time off for rest will work wonders for TCU, which can get healthy and catch its breath.

Meanwhile, Michigan breezed through a much easier schedule. The Wolverines had one of the easier non-conference schedules in the nation (Colorado State, Hawaii, Connecticut) and saw several easy opponents in Big Ten East play. Every other week was a sleepy spot for Michigan.

This line is also an overreaction to the Ohio State win. Ryan Day decided to drop his defense into the box and force JJ McCarthy to beat the Buckeyes over the top, which he did far too easily.

Michigan created 349 yards of offense on just five explosive plays.

Otherwise, the Wolverines were a pedestrian offense. And, although it hasn’t yet, I think the loss of Blake Corum will matter significantly.

If Michigan wins this game, it will be on the back of a heroic defensive performance. Nobody has stopped TCU’s offense yet, as the Duggan-Miller combination is too explosive and dangerous.

On paper, Michigan is built to stop explosive plays, but it hasn’t faced an offense of this caliber. And even if the Wolverines limit TCU’s defense-stretch attack, this game script still sets up well for a big underdog to cover.

If I were the oddsmaker, I’d make Michigan a 4.5-point favorite rather than a 7.5-point favorite. I’m willing to bet this game finishes within one score, which is why I’ll happily bet TCU +7.5 at BetMGM Sportsbook.