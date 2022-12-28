Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss prediction: how we’re finding value in the Texas Bowl’s first half

The college football bowl season continues on Wednesday night as the Ole Miss Rebels take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

Although the Rebels hail from the mighty Southeastern Conference, TeamRankings has Mississippi below the Red Raiders in strength of schedule.

Ole Miss opened as a three-point favorite, and we’ve seen a slight uptick to -3.5.

In this preview, I’ll share why this matchup is probably a bit closer to a coin flip than anything else.

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss odds

Spread: TT +3.5 (-105) vs. MISS -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: TT (+150) vs. MISS (-185)

Total: Over 72 (-110) | Under 72 (-110)

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss pick

Texas Tech 1H +2.5

Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss analysis

Ole Miss got out to a 7-0 start this season, but if you looked at the crop of talent they played during that stretch, Ole Miss was at least a 14-point favorite in six of the seven games.

And when the Rebels started facing some of the more formidable teams in the SEC, they won just one of their remaining five games.

Moreover, when the Rebels closed as a short favorite of three or fewer points, they went 0-3-1 against the spread.

This Ole Miss team has a bit of a glass jaw under head coach Lane Kiffin. There’s always a lot of bluster surrounding his program, but the result hasn’t exactly lived up to the theatrics.

Much of the statistical edges we see with this Ole Miss program date back to the early part of its schedule.

According to gameonpaer.com, the Rebels’ offense ranks 43rd in expected points added per play.

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough missed almost two months with a shoulder injury, but he’s looked much better since his return.

The Chandler, Arizona, native is coming off a 436-yard passing performance at home against Oklahoma.

Despite being a senior, Shough still has another year of eligibility due to the additional COVID year.

At 6 feet 5 and 230 pounds, you can imagine that some scouts will be intrigued by his height.

If we pivot to the defensive side of the ball, Texas Tech should be good enough to counter the Ole Miss attack.

Though the Red Raiders rank 61st in total EPA according to gameonpaper.com, it’s quite an improvement, given that Ole Miss ranks 96th using the same metric.

I’d expect a decent crowd from Texas Tech fans in Houston tonight, so I think we’ll see the Red Raiders look to start fast.

It’s worth noting that Texas Tech is on a 4-0 ATS run when catching at least 2.5 points in the first half.

My numbers suggest this matchup is closer than the point spread, so I’ll gladly take the points with the Red Raiders at NRG Stadium.