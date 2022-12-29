Washington vs. Texas prediction: Alamo Bowl features one standout betting opportunity

When you’re looking to bet on bowl games, one intangible factor plays into these matchups much more than any other time of the year. That factor is motivation, and there is no shortage of it for one team heading into the Alamo Bowl, and we have Washington vs. Texas predictions.

The Texas Longhorns put together a solid season as they navigated the Big 12 with a backup quarterback for a chunk of the year. The season ended in disappointing fashion, as they were unable to defeat TCU and compete for a conference title.

As for the Huskies, they revitalized themselves after an underwhelming 2021. They tore through the Pac-12 and only suffered two close losses to UCLA and Arizona State.

Now they are in their first bowl game since 2019. Do the Huskies have what it takes to pull off the upset?

Texas vs. Washington odds

Spread: Texas -3 (-110) vs. Washington +3 (-110)

Moneyline: Texas (+120) vs. Washington (-144)

Total: Over 67.5 (-110) | Under 67.5 (-110)

Texas vs. Washington prediction

Over 67.5 (-110) at BetMGM

This Texas Longhorns offense will look very different from what we saw during the season. Star running back Bijan Robinson and his backup, Roschon Johnson, have opted out of this game.

Those two losses are significant as the Longhorns ran the ball 55 percent of the time and were 12th in yards per carry. It will now be on the arm of Quinn Ewers to propel his team to victory.

Ewers was more of a game manager down the stretch as he failed to eclipse 200 yards passing in each of the final four games of the season. However, he will have an excellent opportunity to open up against the Huskies’ secondary, with their ranks in completion percentage and yards per pass sitting in the hundreds.

On the other side of the ball, the Huskies’ offense will be at full strength. I alluded to their motivation in the open, and that is exemplified by Washington having zero opt-outs for this bowl.

The most important player to this Washington offense is quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He came over from Indiana and had an incredible season.

Penix Jr. finished second in the country in passing yards, and 13th in touchdown passes, all while completing 66 percent of his passes. Much like his counterpart, he will have a great matchup against the Texas secondary.

The Longhorns finished 102nd in opponent completion percentage and 83rd in passing yards allowed per game. While Texas was much better on a per-pass basis, this Huskies offense is unlike any they saw this year.

Not to mention, this Texas defense could be very short-handed. Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has already opted out, and there are rumors about three other defensive starters who have yet to commit to playing.

In the end, the Huskies are going to come out and play this game with their hair on fire. That means they will throw the ball a ton and likely score quite a bit.

It’s hard to have much confidence in the Huskies’ secondary, however, as they were shredded all season long, and Ewers has the talent to lead the Longhorns down the field with his arm.

Take the over and enjoy this barnburner.