Tulane vs. USC predictions: Here’s a moneyline play for the Cotton Bowl

The legendary Cotton Bowl has all the makings of a classic. The AAC champions, the Tulane Green Wave, will take on Heisman winner Caleb Williams and his USC Trojans.

Tulane enters this matchup on the heels of a historic season. They finished 11-2 and are now highly motivated to end the year with a bang.

The same cannot be said for the USC Trojans, as they blew their opportunity to make the College Football Playoff by dropping the Pac-12 title game to Utah. However, that disappointment has not significantly impacted the roster for this matchup.

So, can the Green Wave cement their season with a bowl victory? Or will the high-powered Trojans bounce back?

Tulane vs. USC odds

Spread: TUL +2 (-110) vs. USC -2 (-110)

Moneyline: TUL (+110) vs. USC (-130)

Total: Over 63 (-110) | Under 63 (-110)

Tulane vs. USC predictions

Tulane moneyline (+110) at BetMGM Sportsbook

If you’re looking for a motivated team to back in bowl season, look no further than Tulane. They were 2-10 last year and have pulled a complete turnaround to earn their way here.

What’s even more exciting is that they will have the opportunity to expose this USC defense. The Trojans are bound to run out of luck as they finished the season 99th in yards per rush allowed and 103rd in yards per pass allowed.

The Green Wave got here by pounding the run, which means we will see a ton of Tyjae Spears. Spears had an incredible junior year, averaging 6.5 yards per carry and scoring 15 times.

However, you can’t discount quarterback Michael Pratt, especially given the matchup he has. Pratt finished 45th in the nation in QBR as he held a 25 to 5 touchdown to interception ratio, but he is also very mobile and is not afraid to create with his legs.

Although, when it comes to offense, few teams were better than the Trojans this year. Quarterback Caleb Williams came over from Oklahoma with Lincoln Riley and put together a season for the ages.

He threw for over 4,000 yards and had a thirty-seven to four touchdown to interception ratio. One part of his game that we may not see is his mobility as he’s working through a hamstring injury that he sustained in the Pac-12 championship game.

While Williams was extremely impressive this season, he’s in for a test against the Green Wave secondary. Tulane ranked ninth in yards per pass allowed and 50th in opponent completion percentage.

Add in that Williams will be missing two starting offensive linemen and star wide receiver Jordan Addison and we may see a very different version of him in this one.

If you look at these two teams on paper, it will look like Tulane does not belong in this game, but they have a clear path to victory. The Green Wave will control the tempo with their rushing attack and minimize the Trojans’ opportunities to be explosive on offense.

When the Trojans have the ball, this will not be the same USC offense we have seen all year long. Williams will be hobbled, and the Green Wave will be up to the task defensively.

Take Tulane to win outright.