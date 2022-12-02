Utah vs. USC prediction: target this team total in the Pac-12 Championship Game

The No. 4-ranked USC Trojans are clinging to the final spot in the College Football Playoff and we have USC vs. Utah predictions.

The Trojans can take destiny into their own hands by knocking off the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 title game.

USC’s only defeat this season came on the road against Utah.

The Trojans squandered three different 14-point leads in the first half before suffering the 43-42 loss when the Utes successfully converted a two-point conversion with 48 seconds left in the game.

I try to go into these handicaps without bias, so you can imagine the surprise when I discovered my blended model suggests the wrong team is favored.

This calls for an even deeper dive into this matchup, and we’ll see if we can settle on something tangible we can profit from at the betting window.

Utah vs. USC odds

Spread: UTA +2.5 (-105) vs. USC -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: UTA (+122) vs. USC (-146)

Total: Over 67.5 (-106) | Under 67.5 (-114)

Utah vs. USC pick

USC team total: over 34.5 (-118)

Utah vs. USC analysis

I can’t prove it, but I’m pretty sure when these teams met back in October, much of the build-up was about the best Pac-12 defense (Utah) taking on the best Pac-12 offense (USC).

The talking heads will likely drum up the same narrative in this rematch because it still applies to these two teams.

What’s interesting is that despite winning the game, Utah’s defense failed to slow down the Trojans as USC racked up 28 points by the end of the first half.

But to the Utes’ credit, the box score suggests it was a well-deserved win.

After all, they had more first downs (31 to 28), more passing yards (424 to 381), more total yards (562 to 556), won the time of possession battle (31:50 to 28:10), and accomplished all this despite committing the only turnover in the game.

It’s worth noting that Utah also laid 3.5 points as the home team in the game.

My model gives the Utes roughly a three-point advantage at home, which means if that game were played on a neutral field, Utah would’ve been favored by about a half-point.

And now, after fast-forwarding to championship week, we know the site for this game will be neutral since it’s at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Thus, given what we know, how are the Utes still catching 2.5 points? Hopefully, this exercise explains why my model would back the Utes in this spot.

It’s never easy to try to beat a team twice in the same year — especially when you’re dealing with a matchup that’s not lopsided.

Nonetheless, I still think USC can move the ball against the Utes.

Trojans’ quarterback Caleb Williams is the Heisman frontrunner for a reason. Per gameonpaper.com, the Trojans’ offense ranks second in both total expected points added (242.68) and success rate (52.1%).

And according to TeamRankings, Utah ranks 101st in the country in opponent red zone scoring percentage.

This total opened at 65.5 and has been bet up to 67.5.

While I agree with the move, I prefer to isolate the Trojans and play them over their team total of 34.5 points.