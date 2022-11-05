College football preview: Volunteers vs. Bulldogs odds, prediction and picks

This weekend’s marquee game in college football takes place in Athens, Georgia, as the Georgia Bulldogs host the Tennessee Volunteers. Both teams come into the contest unblemished with 8-0 records as the winner will be one step closer to securing a spot in the SEC Championship Game.

After a rough stretch of laboring through victories against Kent State and Missouri, Georgia seems to have found its footing with convincing wins over Auburn, Vanderbilt and Florida.

However, the Volunteers will provide the biggest test for the Bulldogs in their quest to win back-to-back national titles. We’ll get you prepped for the big game from a betting perspective and share how you can pocket some profit when it’s all said and done.

Tennessee vs. Georgia odds

Spread: TEN +8.5 (-115) vs. GA -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline: TEN (+245) vs. GA (-310)

Total: Over 65.5 (-106) | Under 65.5 (-114)

Tennessee vs. Georgia pick

Tennessee team total: over 27.5 points (-122)

Tennessee vs. Georgia odds analysis

I’ve learned that it’s unlikely to catch the bookmakers asleep at the wheel with a game of this magnitude. After running my numbers, I can’t find an edge significant enough to sway me to either side. My model makes Georgia a -7.8 favorite in this matchup, and that’s not enough of a cushion to justify a play on Tennessee.

As for the total, I have a projection of 65.16 points, which is right in line with the market. However, after digging through the underlying numbers, it’s hard not to conclude that the Volunteers can hang with the Bulldogs in this spot. For one, Tennessee was impressive as almost 10-point home underdogs against Alabama.

Defensively, Alabama ranks second, behind Georgia, in the Brian Fremeau Efficiency Index. And while TeamRankings has Alabama second in opponent yards per rushing attempt (2.7), the Volunteers still managed to rush for 4.7 yards per carry on 39 attempts in the game. In total, Tennessee racked up 182 rushing yards against Alabama while limiting them to 114 rushing yards. What’s even more impressive is the Volunteers did all this while possessing the football for only 22 minutes and 31 seconds.

Tennessee ranks 31st with a run play rate of 57.22% yet trails only Ohio State in the country with 47.1 points per game. Thus, Tennessee averages more points per contest than both Alabama and Georgia. Although the Bulldogs have come away with at least three points in all their red zone trips, the Volunteers aren’t far behind with a 97.37% conversion rate.

It’s been a coming-out year for Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker, who now has the shortest odds of winning the Heisman Trophy at +100. Another big performance out of Hooker, and he’ll be one step closer to winning the award.

I can’t see the Volunteers taking a conservative approach in their game plan. And given Tennessee’s quick-strike offense and efficiency, I think both teams will have plenty of possessions of the football. Thus, while I think the Volunteers are somewhat undervalued, I prefer to back them on their team total market to go over 27.5 points.