Bermuda Championship odds, predictions: our 3 best derivative bets

The Bermuda Championship is less than 24 hours away and we’re set to share our best bets for the tournament.

Using both my statistical modeling outputs and relevant course history for the event, I’ve landed on three players in two different derivative markets that provide bettors the best value. In all cases, players model out significantly higher than the appropriate prices on each market.

Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Bermuda Championship Derivative Bet No. 1

Russell Knox Top-20 Finish (+165)

Knox is perhaps the undisputed king of the Bermuda Championship and once again models out well at Port Royal GC.

One of only a handful of players that have appeared at all three version of this event, Knox has never finished outside of the top 20 at this track, including a T-12th last year.

In terms of my statistical modeling, Knox is a bit of a contrasting player. Although he lacks power to out-drive the field — he’s 113th in driving distance — he’s simultaneously 29th in good drives gained and eighth in SG: Approach.

On the putting greens, he’s a disappointing 66th in birdies or better gained, but is fifth in three-putt avoidance. Additionally, he’s 31st in Par 4 Efficiency but ranks 11th in efficiency between 350-400 yards.

Finally, although he’s 42nd in Par 5 Efficiency, he’s ninth in the field in eagle rate over the past 24 rounds.

I’m hopeful he’ll rediscover some good form on the putting greens at a track that has fit him well. Bet him to +150 for a top-20 finish.

Bermuda Championship Derivative Bet No. 2

Callum Tarren Top-20 Finish (+190)

Betting on an Englishman in windy, rainy conditions? Sounds like a recipe for success!

Jokes aside, Tarren is a player that, although he’s never played this event, has the required skill set to plot his way around the golf course. In my 24-round projection, Tarren sits second overall in the field. Across the past 50 qualifying rounds, he’s seventh overall in the field.

In the former projection, Tarren is quite good across the key stats. He’s 19th in good drives gained, ninth in driving distance and sixth in SG: Approach. Further, he’s 25th and 26th, respectively, in birdies or better gained and three-putt avoidance while ranking second in the field in Par 4 Efficiency.

Improvement could definitely be used in Par 5 Efficiency. Tarren is 73rd in that metric over the past 24 rounds. However, I’m optimistic that at a course where the par 5s are incredibly easy, Tarren will reverse that trend.

Finally, although Tarren has established himself as a boom/bust candidate lately, his finishes when he makes the cut are strong. In his past 10 starts on tour, Tarren has five made cuts, but has never finished worse than 27th in those tournaments and has four top-20 finishes.

Bet Tarren for a top-20 finish to +170.

Bermuda Championship Derivative Bet No. 3

Ben Griffin Top-40 Finish (+185)

This represents my largest discrepancy amongst the three picks as Griffin models out quite impressively.

In my 24-round projection, Griffin ranks first overall in the field. Across his past 50 rounds, he’s fourth overall in my model.

Regarding the former projection, Griffin is a bit of an interesting case study. He’s 53rd in good drives gained and 22nd in driving distance, but simultaneously sits fourth overall in SG: Approach. Further, he’s first in the field in birdies or better gained, but simultaneously ranks 59th in three-putt avoidance.

The good news? If you shrink the sample to Griffin’s past 12 rounds, he jumps up to 30th in the field in three-putt avoidance while holding onto a third-place ranking in BoB gained.

Finally, Griffin is 12th in Par 4 Efficiency and 20th in Par 5 Efficiency. Lastly, he’s among the best in the field at playing short par 4s as he’s second in efficiency between 350 and 400 yards.

For those reasons, I believe you’re getting great value on Griffin to bag a top-40 finish. Just in his past four events, he’s secured a winning placement in two. Bet him to +150 in Bermuda.