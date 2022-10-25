Bermuda Championship odds, projections: key betting stats at Port Royal GC

A week after a strong field for the CJ Cup, this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship field is significantly less strong.

Denny McCarthy (+1600) arrives as the consensus favorite for this event, while Thomas Detry (+2000), Mark Hubbard (+2200), Seamus Power (+2200) and Aaron Rai (+2500) round out the top-five on the odds board.

In Bermuda, high winds and rain are expected throughout the weekend as a full field competes for 500 FedEx Cup points. Before we get to the picks, however, we begin with a statistical modeling strategy for the event.

This week, I’ve landed on six key metrics along with four complementary statistics that should help identify this week’s winner. Let’s dive in.

Key Stat #1: Good Drives Gained (12 percent emphasis)

Complementary Stat – Driving Distance (5 percent emphasis)

Before we begin here, a quick word on the forecast.

As mentioned earlier, the weather report calls for high winds and rain virtually every day. If that holds true, that will undoubtedly give bombers off the tee an advantage — an assumption under which I’m operating.

But, if that report changes suddenly and clear skies are expected, I’ll begin to look for more accurate, shorter hitters off the tee.

That said, I am hedging slightly when it comes to this part of the model. At the end of the day, the fairways at Port Royal GC are quite narrow, so hitting the fairway is no small feat. At the same time, the rough isn’t very penal, so players who miss aren’t dead in the water.

Based on those historical trends, I’m naming good drives gained — defined as either hitting the fairway or reaching the green from the rough — with supplemental emphasis added on driving distance to account for the bombers/wind trend.

Historically, good drives gained has proven somewhat indicative of success at Port Royal. Last year, three of the top-five in this category finished in the top-20 while four of the top-five in the previous year accomplished the same feat.

Key Stat #2: SG: Approach (15 percent emphasis)

Complementary Stat – SG: Around the Green (6 percent emphasis)

As is becoming standard at most PGA Tour events, approach play is paramount at Port Royal GC.

Per datagolf.com, this track has a 0.7 correlation with SG: Total amongst the five key strokes-gained statistics. In terms of its relative importance at Port Royal, it drops slightly to 0.5.

Unfortunately, there’s no shotlink data to measure exactly how correlative this stat is with finishing position historically, but in a weak(er) field, I’m confident those with sharp iron games will stand out.

All that said, a weak(er) field also means these players won’t hit the green as frequently. That assertion is supported by the fact that, in three past events here, the GIR percentage is slightly lower than the average tour stop (64.5 percent vs. 65.8 percent).

As a result, SG: Around the Green is a good supporting stat to use this week. At Port Royal, that stat carries a 0.6 correlation with SG: Total, given the high frequency at which players miss the green.

Key Stats #3 and #4: Birdies or Better Gained, 3-Putt Avoidance (Both 13 percent emphasis)

With the current weather forecast, I don’t expect a very low-scoring tournament.

As a result, birdies or better gained and 3-putt avoidance carry equal emphasis for a very rare time in my statistical model. Historically, this event hasn’t seen very low scores — the winning score in the past two years was 15-under — so birdies gained sees a comparatively lower emphasis.

That said, that stat still doesn’t fall off the grid entirely as there is a strong correlation between that metric and finishing position. Last year, eight of the top 10 in BoB gained also snatched a top-10 finish for the event.

At the same time, 3-putt avoidance becomes extremely important at this event. Last year, all of the top-five in that metric finished no worse than tied for seventh with all of the top-10 finishing no worse than tied for 20th.

Perhaps that trend can be attributed to the field’s lack of quality, but nonetheless, it’s still worth repeating that par is a good score here.

Key Stat #5: Par 4 Efficiency (13 percent emphasis)

Complementary Stat – Par 4 Efficiency: 350-400 yards (6 percent emphasis)

As a par-71, Port Royal GC features a majority of holes that register as Par 4s. A majority of those 11 holes are very short and don’t provide much resistance.

While Par 4 Efficiency is undoubtedly important on the whole — all of the top-five in this category last year finished no worse than tied for 12th — how players perform on the group of six holes that fall between 350 and 400 yards is of extreme importance.

Last year, the average finishing position of the top-12 in that correlated stat was 13.41, whereas the average finishing position of the top-12 on holes between 400 and 450 yards — the only other category with a sample bigger than one — was 18.25.

Plus, of the 11 par 4s at Port Royal, only four play under par for the week historically. All of them fall between 350 and 400 yards with three amongst the nine easiest holes on the golf course.

Thus, past performance on these hole types will likely translate at Port Royal.

Key Stat #6: Par 5 Efficiency (12 percent emphasis)

Complementary Stat – Eagle Rate (5 percent emphasis)

There are only three par 5s at Port Royal, but I can’t stress enough how easy these holes have played historically.

In fact, there are two “short” par 5s, holes number 17 and seven, that measure 507 and 517 yards, respectively. Even in a weaker field, those holes will surrender a lot of birdies and provide little resistance.

Plus, both of those holes have a historical eagle rate of at least 3 percent with number seven, the easiest hole on the course, allowing eagle as 4.1 percent of all scores.

Given these three holes are the three easiest on the course, I have no choice but to include it in my statistical model. There’s also a strong correlation between Par 5 Efficiency and finishing position in Bermuda. Last year, the average finishing position of the top-10 in this metric was 15th with half of that group finishing inside the top-10.

Lastly, those who gained eagles on the field had a very strong finishing position. Of the top 12 players in eagles gained, five missed the cut but all the remaining seven bagged a top-10 finish.