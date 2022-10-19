CJ Cup odds, predictions: two head-to-head matchups we’re betting

We’re less than 24 hours out from the start of the CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club, giving us a final opportunity to outline some bets.

Here, we’ll break down our two favorite head-to-head matchup bets for the PGA Tour’s fifth event of the 2022-23 wraparound schedule. Using a combination of my statistical modeling (image below) and appropriate course history, I’ve identified two markets that provide the best value, including one where I flip the prices.

With that in mind, let’s get to the selections. Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

CJ Cup Statistical Model

CJ Cup Matchup Bet No. 1

Keith Mitchell (-105) over Sahith Theegala

Not only is Mitchell superior to Theegala on lengthy courses, but my model projects him out higher in virtually every projection.

Across each players’ past 24 rounds on courses over 7,400 yards, Mitchell ranks 38th overall in SG: Total and 16th in SG: Ball Striking. On the flip-side, Theegala is 56th and 48th, respectively, in those same metrics. Plus, if you look at the three tournaments at 7,400+ yard tracks in which both appeared, Mitchell owns a 2-1 head-to-head advantage.

In terms of the statistical modeling, Mitchell once again owns an advantage. Over each players’ past 24 rounds, Mitchell ranks 22nd overall in the field while Theegala sits a distant 50th.

In that projection, Mitchell’s advantage can largely be attributed to three key categories. He owns a 61-spot advantage in SG: OTT, a 38-spot advantage in opportunities gained and a 31-spot edge in Par 4 Efficiency.

The two areas of concern for Mitchell are his approach game (37th in SG: Approach) and three-putt avoidance (67th in the field), but he’s showing signs of improvement. Over his past 12 rounds, he jumps up to 30th and 58th, respectively, in those metrics.

For those reasons, I have Mitchell rated as a favorite in this matchup and would back him up to -115 in this head-to-head.

CJ Cup Matchup Bet No. 2

Tom Hoge (+100) over Billy Horschel

Just like the above matchup, Hoge is far superior to Horschel on both lengthy courses and in recent events.

Over the past 24 rounds on courses over 7,400 yards, Hoge sits 27th overall in SG: Total, including third in SG: Approach, while Horschel is 50th in SG: Total and 60th in SG: Approach over the same span.

Now, it’s worth noting Horschel has performed better overall on those courses recently — 10th vs. 49th over the past 12 qualifying rounds — but Hoge is still FAR superior on approach, 11th vs. 64th.

Plus, Hoge is miles ahead of Horschel when it comes to recent statistical modeling. Across the previous 12 rounds, Hoge is fifth overall in the field while Horschel ranks 62nd overall in the field.

Over that span, Hoge is 50 spots better than Horschel in SG: Approach, 49 spots better in opportunities gained and 55 spots better in Par 4 Efficiency. Although Horschel owns advantages in three-putt avoidance and Par 5 Efficiency, it’s not as if Hoge is bad in those categories as he ranks 28th and 34th, respectively.

So long as Hoge remains available in plus-money, I’m willing to take a shot on him continuing his strong start to the season.