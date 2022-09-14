Fortinet Championship odds, betting predictions: Two matchups bets we’re targeting

We’re less than 24 hours away from the start of play at the Fortinet Championship!

That, of course, leaves plenty of time to further share our best bets for the event. Yesterday, I outlined my favorite derivative bets for the event. Today, we move on to the matchup bets. Using both my statistical modeling and relevant course history, I’ve landed on two bets that I believe present the best value.

Let’s get right to the picks. Odds come courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Best Bet #1 – Webb Simpson (+108) over Gary Woodland

Woodland, a former major champion, is a player worth fading largely because of his lack of course history.

Although he finished in a tie for ninth in 2012 at this event, he hasn’t appeared in the Tour’s opening event since 2013, a year where he missed the cut. On the flip-side, his head-to-head opponent — another U.S. Open champion in Webb Simpson — has more recent success in Napa.

Last year, Simpson finished in a tie for 30th. In his appearance before that start (2017), the Wake Forest product finished in a tie for 17th. And, although he has two missed cuts to pair with those two solid finishes, it’s worth noting Simpson has gained tee-to-green in three of his four starts at this track.

In terms of my statistical modeling, Simpson carries a heavy advantage. Across the past 24 rounds, Simpson sits 24th overall in the field while Woodland is a distant 65th. Perhaps the most notable discrepancies between the two come in birdies or better gained (28th vs. 93rd), SG: Approach (34th vs. 93rd) and Par 5 Efficiency (28th vs. 68th).

Further, Simpson is a bit of a specialist when it comes to playing on these short courses. Across his past 50 rounds on tracks under 7,200 yards, he ranks second in the field in SG: Total and third in SG: T2G. Meanwhile, Woodland is 26th in SG: Total and 47th in SG: T2G.

As a result, I’ll back Simpson at -105 or better in this head-to-head market.

Best Bet #2 – Trey Mullinax (-112) over Denny McCarthy

Neither of these players has good course history here — they’ve combined to miss seven cuts in eight total appearances — but Mullinax models out very well.

In my 24-round projection, he ranks out sixth overall in the field while McCarthy ranks all the way back in 65th. As for Mullinax’s individual outputs, he sits 15th in SG: T2G, third in birdies or better gained and 19th in Par 4 Efficiency. Further, he’s 10th in Par 5 Efficiency and 18th on approach.

Additionally, Mullinax arrives in Napa having made five consecutive cuts and with four finishes of T-25th or better, including a victory at the Barbasol Championship.

As for his matchup opponent, McCarthy was a bit of a boom/bust candidate to end his 2021-22 PGA Tour season. In his past three starts in which he made the cut, he posted finishes of T-28th, T-20th and T-6th. However, he’s never made a cut at the Fortinet and has lost strokes tee-to-green in all of those appearances.

McCarthy also sits 94th in SG: T2G and 48th in birdies or better gained over his last 24 rounds, so I don’t expect he’ll fit this course well.

Based on those trends, I’ll back Mullinax at -120 or better for this head-to-head market.