Fortinet Championship odds, betting predictions: Three derivative bets to target

Having shared my statistical modeling strategy for the Fortinet Championship, won last year by Max Homa, we can now begin to dive into the various markets and make some picks!

We begin today with my top derivative bets for the event. By using both my modeling output as well as relevant course history, I have identified three players to provide good implied value as well as a good chance of cashing a ticket. In all three instances, my model gives — at minimum — 25 places between the finishing position and associated derivative market.

So, without further delay, let’s dive into the plays. All odds come courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Best Bet #1 – Cameron Davis Top-20 Finish (+160)

Davis arrives at this event having made nine straight cuts and with both a good modeling output and course history.

Across his past 24 rounds, the Australian sits sixth in the field in SG: T2G, eighth in driving distance and 20th overall on approach. He’s reliable around the greens, too, as he’s second overall in birdies or better gained and unquestionably does his best putting on bentgrass greens (+0.30 strokes/round).

Davis has also historically performed very well in both Par 4 & Par 5 Efficiency. He’s once again second overall in the field in the latter metric while sitting 12th overall in the field in the former.

Although he sat out of last year’s Fortinet, Davis has posted two made cuts in three starts at this event and finished in a tie for 17th in 2018. Additionally, in addition to his made cut streak, Davis enters this year’s Fortinet having finished T-20th or better in four of his past five events.

Seeing as Davis ranks first overall in my 24-round projection, I’ll back him at +140 or better for a top-20 finish.

Best Bet #2 – Emiliano Grillo Top-30 Finish (+140)

Grillo, a former winner at the Fortinet in 2015, arrives with a ton of experience at this course and a great modeling output.

Although he missed the cut in Napa last year, that represented only his second missed cut at this event in seven starts. Plus, in the five events in which he successfully reached the weekend, Grillo finished tied for 30th or better in four of those events.

Plus, much like Davis, Grillo will start this event on a bit of a hot streak. Just in his past five PGA Tour events, he’s posted finishes of 19-31-2-2-MC.

In terms of his statistical modeling, Grillo sits third overall in both my 24- and 36-round projections. For the former model, the Argentine ranks fourth overall in SG: T2G and birdies or better gained. Additionally, he’s eighth in Par 4 Efficiency and leads the field in Par 5 Efficiency over that span.

He’ll need to improve the putter to have a chance at contending, but I would play him at +125 or better for a top-30 finish.

Best Bet #3 – Callum Tarren Top-40 Finish (+170)

Tarren missed the cut last year in his only previous start at the Fortinet, but his underlying metrics tell a different story.

The Englishman was largely let down by his putter (-4.8 strokes-gained: putting), but posted great ball-striking metrics. He finished the two rounds +3.3 strokes tee-to-green and gained 2.1 strokes on approach.

If Tarren can replicate those ball-striking figures, I give him a great chance of finishing in the top-40. Over his past 24 qualifying rounds, Tarren ranks ninth overall in my model and – save for his putting rankings – is steady across the board.

He enters this week 18th in SG: T2G, 14th in driving distance and 21st on approach. Further, he ranks 27th overall in Par 4 Efficiency and 12th overall in Par 5 Efficiency. Although he’s 44th in birdies or better gained, he’s simultaneously 20th in the same category over his past 24 rounds on bentgrass greens.

As a result, I’ll back Tarren at +150 or better for a top-40 finish at the Fortinet.