Fortinet Championship odds: our statistical modeling strategy for the PGA Tour event

After a (checks notes) 17-day break, the PGA Tour returns this Saturday for the start of its 2022-23 wraparound schedule with the Fortinet Championship.

Taking place at the Silverado Resort & Spa (North Course) in Napa, California, this event has past winners such as Max Homa, Stewart Cink and Cameron Champ. As it stands, Homa and Hideki Matsuyama (+1400) are co-favorites to win this year’s event. Next is Corey Conners (+1600) before a big drop-off to Cam Davis, Maverick McNealy, Sahith Theegala and Taylor Pendrith (+2800).

But, before we dive into our plays for the event, we begin with a statistical modeling strategy to help sort the field and help identify betting opportunities for the event.

Key Stat #1

Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green (25 percent emphasis)

Correlated Stat – Driving Distance (5 percent emphasis)

Historically, this statistic has proved extremely correlative with success at the Fortinet Championship.

Over the past three years, the ultimate winner of the event has finished second, second and first overall in the field tee-to-green. In fact, not since 2017 has the winner of this event finished outside the top-two in this measure. As a result, this stat receives my highest overall emphasis for the week.

In addition to SG: T2G, I’ve also placed a small amount of emphasis on driving distance. All of the past three winners here ranked inside the top-55 on tour last season in driving distance and there’s not really a penalty here for missing the fairway. Per datagolf.com, the penalty for missing the fairway here is 0.31 strokes, which is 0.07 strokes below the average penalty at all PGA Tour stops.

Seeing as the course measures under 7,200 yards and doesn’t feature much treachery, I can see a bomber having success here this week.

Here are the leaders in SG: T2G over the past 36 qualifying rounds:

Brendan Steele (+5000) Taylor Pendrith (+2800) Corey Conners (+1600) Stephan Jaeger (+10000) Hideki Matsuyama (+1400)

Key Stat #2

Strokes-Gained: Approach (15 percent emphasis)

In addition to using SG: T2G, I’m also placing a fair bit of emphasis on approach play this week in Napa.

Although not as correlative, players need to be strong on approach in order to have a chance at success this week. According to datagolf.com, there’s a 60 percent historic correlation between strokes-gained: approach and strokes-gained: total at the Fortinet Championship.

In terms of overall placement, the past three winners at this event have finished 12th, eighth and 13th in the field for SG: Approach for the week.

Here are the leaders in SG: Approach over the last 36 qualifying rounds:

Chez Reavie (+6600) Brendan Steele (+5000) Hideki Matsuyama (+1400) Lee Hodges (+12500) Stephan Jaeger (+10000)

Key Stat #3

Birdies or Better Gained (15 percent emphasis)

Correlated Stats – Putting – 5 to 10 feet (5 percent emphasis), Putting – 10 to 15 feet (5 percent emphasis)

With the course providing little overall resistance to players, winning scores have historically been very low.

Across the past six Fortinet Championships, the winner has reached -17 or lower on four occasions. Just across the past three events, the average winning score has been -19 with Cink reaching -21 for the week in 2021.

As a result, birdies or better gained should prove a massively important stat this week in Northern California. Just in the past three years, the winners have ranked first, fifth and fourth overall in the field in this metric. Across the past six years, only one winner has ranked outside the top-five in this category for the week.

Here are the leaders in birdies or better gained over the past 36 rounds:

Cameron Davis (+2800) Trey Mullinax (+5000) Adam Svensson (+10000) Stephan Jaeger (+10000) Emiliano Grillo (+3300)

Key Stats #4 & #5

Par 5 Efficiency (13 percent emphasis), Par 4 Efficiency (12 percent emphasis)

Correlated Stat – Par 4 Efficiency: 400 to 450 yards (5 percent emphasis)

As a short par-72, the North Course features four par 5s that are ALL easily reached in two and surrender plenty of birdies.

Historically, these four holes rank as the four easiest on the entire course and surrender a birdie rate of at least 35 percent. Further, three of these four holes have an eagle rate of at least 1.3 percent.

Based on those trends, players will have to prove extremely efficient on Par 5s to have a chance at victory this week, evidenced by the fact two of the past three winners here have ranked third or better in Par 5 efficiency.

But, I’ve also included a decent amount of emphasis on Par 4 efficiency, both overall and in one specific category. Overall, the past four winners at this event have ranked first, tied-7th and tied-4th in Par 4 Efficiency for the week with two of the past three winners ranking in the top-three in the correlated statistic.

Further, the six holes that range between 400 and 450 yards carry extra importance. Of those six holes, four are among the nine most difficult holes on the course.

Here are the leaders in both Par 5 Efficiency & Par 4 Efficiency over the past 36 rounds:

Par 5 Efficiency

Stephan Jaeger (+10000) Cameron Percy (+15000) Cameron Davis (+2800) Alex Noren (+5000) Emiliano Grillo (+3300)

Par 4 Efficiency

Wyndham Clark (+5000) Adam Long (+10000) Hideki Matsuyama (+1400) Corey Conners (+1600) Andrew Putnam (+5000)