Odds, projections: key stats, statistical modeling strategy for the Shriner’s Open

On Sunday, Mackenzie Hughes emerged to capture the Sanderson Farms Championship in a playoff over Sepp Straka.

Now, the PGA Tour transitions from Mississippi to Nevada for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. Patrick Cantlay (+650) arrives as the consensus favorite for this week’s event and is followed on the odds board by Sungjae Im (+1400), Max Homa (+2000), Aaron Wise and Tom Kim (both +2200).

Before we hand out our best bets, though, we begin with our key betting stats and statistical modeling strategy. This week, I’ve selected five key stats along with seven complementary stats to sort the field.

With that in mind, let’s dive in.

Key Stat No. 1: Strokes-Gained: Off the Tee (10 percent emphasis)

Supporting Stat: Driving Distance (5 percent emphasis)

Neither distance nor accuracy trumps the other in terms of importance this week, so I’m opting for a standard SG: OTT.

Per datagolf.com, The average fairway width at TPC Summerlin is wider than the average PGA Tour stop, making them relatively easy to hit. Additionally, this track doesn’t feature very penal rough — the missed fairway penalty is only 0.34 strokes, which is 0.03 less than the tour average — so bombers can unleash the driver and avoid penalties.

The only reason I add slight emphasis on driving distance is because of the length of the three par 5s at this course. The average yardage is 576 yards, giving bigger hitters an advantage at lower scores.

Key Stat No. 2: Strokes-Gained: Approach (20 percent emphasis)

Supporting Stats: Proximity: 125 to 150 yards & Proximity: 150 to 175 yards (5 percent emphasis each)

Like most weeks, approach play takes on extreme importance at TPC Summerlin.

There’s an anomaly buried in 2020, but three of the past four winners at this course have finished no worse than seventh in SG: Approach for the week with two of those three ranking inside the top four. Plus, SG: Approach carries a .685 correlation with SG: Total at TPC Summerlin, the highest correlation among the four strokes-gained stats, again per datagolf.com.

That, along with the two proximity measures, become further emphasized when you consider the size of the greens at TPC Summerlin. The average square footage of the greens here measures 7,400 square feet, about 800 square feet larger than the tour average.

Thus, those who can find extra precision with their irons and closer to the hole should find themselves near the top of the leaderboard.

Key Stat No. 3: Birdies or Better Gained (15 percent emphasis)

Supporting Stats: 3-Putt Avoidance (5 percent emphasis), Eagles (5 percent emphasis)

Save for Cantlay’s win at this course in 2018, a majority of these events have seen birdies galore.

Just in the past three years, the winning score has come in at -24 once and -23 twice, making this one of the easier courses on the PGA Tour calendar. As a result, players will need to rack up birdies quickly in order to have any chance at winning this week.

In addition to including birdies or better gained, I’m including emphasis on 3-putt avoidance and eagles for respective reasons.

For the former, I not only want players who can get off big greens in two or fewer putts, but I also want to factor in players who can avoid negative scores that would slow momentum.

As for the latter stat, that’s a function of the relative ease of some holes at TPC Summerlin. Historically, four holes, Nos. 9, 13, 15 and 16, have surrendered an eagle rate of at least 1.7 percent.

Key Stats No. 4 & No. 5: Par 4 Efficiency (10 percent emphasis) & Par 5 Efficiency (10 percent emphasis)

Supporting Stats: Par 4 Efficiency: 350-400 yards (4 percent emphasis), Par 4 Efficiency: 400-450 yards (6 percent emphasis)

TPC Summerlin is a par-71, which means there’s an extra par-4 in place of a fourth par-5.

But, I rate the efficiency on both hole types equally. Unsurprisingly, winners at this event average a higher ranking in Par 4 Efficiency, given there are more holes. Across the past four years, the winner has averaged a ranking of 6.5 in Par 4 Efficiency, with two of those winners ranking first overall.

But, the past four winners have averaged a ranking of 13.75 in Par 5 Efficiency, while the past three average a ranking of 6.33 in that metric. Thus, whether players take advantage of those three holes for the week is seeing an increase in importance.

Plus, two of the three par 5s feature an eagle percentage of 3 percent or higher, giving players added opportunities to score.