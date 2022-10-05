Golf odds, betting predictions: 3 leading derivative bets for the Shriner’s Open

With fewer than 24 hours until the start of the Shriner’s Open at TPC Summerlin, it’s time to outline our best bets.

Here, we’ll focus on our top derivative bets for the event. I’ve landed on three markets that, in using both my statistical modeling and relevant course history, provide bettors good prices and a decent chance of cashing a ticket.

With that said, let’s dive into the selections. All odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Best derivative bet No. 1

Tom Kim top-20 finish (+130)

The darling of the International President’s Cup team is set to play his first full-field event for 2022 and I expect a solid showing.

Across his past 24 qualifying rounds, Kim leads the field on approach and ranks second overall in birdies or better gained. At a venue that rewards those two metrics in spades, Kim should excel, even if he doesn’t have any course history to show at TPC Summerlin.

Beyond those two elements, Kim is a steady player in a lot of other key metrics. He’s 20th in Par 4 Efficiency and ranks first and 14th, respectively, in efficiency between 350-400 yards and 400-450 yards.

He’s also 29th in Par 5 Efficiency and does his best work historically on easy courses. At those qualifying courses, Kim gains an average of 1.28 strokes per round on the field and ranks first and 16th, respectively, over his past 12 rounds on “easy” courses in birdies or better gained and bogey avoidance.

As a result, back Kim up to +110 for a top-20 finish at TPC Summerlin.

Best derivative bet No. 2

Emiliano Grillo top-20 finish (+190)

Grillo has played in both events to start this season, finishing 25th and fifth at the Fortinet and Sanderson Farms Championships, respectively.

Even though he lacks good course history at this venue — his best finish was 34th in 2020 — his recent metrics suggest he’ll have a solid week. In my 24-round statistical sample, Grillo ranks first overall in the field.

Much like Kim, that’s a function of his rankings in SG: Approach (8th) and birdies or better gained (3rd). But, he’s also 11th off the tee, 16th in Par 4 Efficiency and fourth in Par 5 Efficiency.

Additionally, over his past 12 rounds on courses that feature “easy” scoring conditions and bentgrass greens, Grillo ranks 10th in birdies or better gained — including sixth in eagles gained — and 30th in bogey avoidance.

Lastly, Grillo appeared to acquire an affinity for TPC courses late last season. He was second at both the 3M Open and John Deere Classic. Although those courses aren’t necessarily “correlated,” they’re similar in the sense players need to make a lot of birdies in order to have success.

Based on those outputs, play Grillo at +150 or better for a top-20 finish.

Best derivative bet No. 3

Matt Wallace top-40 finish (+200)

Call this one a hunch, but it largely comes down to Wallace’s recent form and success last year at TPC Summerlin.

At the 2021 Shriner’s, Wallace finished in a tie for 14th and gained 4.4 strokes on approach, his fourth best output since the calendar turned to 2021. Plus, this past June at the Canadian Open — which features the third-most correlative course to TPC Summerlin — Wallace finished in a tie for 35th.

In terms of my statistical model, Wallace ranks out 25th in my 24-round projection. But, if you just look at his past 12 qualifying rounds, he’s fifth overall in that specific projection.

For the latter model, Wallace is 23rd on approach and 11th in birdies or better gained. Additionally, he’s 15th in Par 4 Efficiency, 20th in three-putt avoidance and sixth in Par 5 Efficiency. Further, over his past 12 rounds on bent greens, he’s third in the field in birdies or better gained and 14th in bogey avoidance.

With all those strong metrics, it’s very difficult for me to ignore +200 on a top-40 finish. I’ll bet this all the way down to +150 or better.