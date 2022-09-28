Golf odds, betting predictions: three 1st-round-leader bets for the Sanderson Farms Championship

The PGA Tour’s second tournament of the 2022-23 wraparound schedule, the Sanderson Farms Championship, is almost here.

And while most golf bettors will opt for the traditional markets such as outrights, derivatives and matchups, there’s one additional market that provides great entertainment: the first-round leader (FRL).

Essentially the dart-throwing equivalent of sports betting, this market is exactly what it sounds like: Which player will lead the tournament after Thursday’s opening round.

But, which players should you target at this tournament? Allow me to present my three best FRL bets for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

First-round leader bet No. 1

Russell Henley (+3100)

Last season, Henley established himself as a wizard when it comes to reliable play in the opening round.

Among all tour players, the Georgia product ranked fourth on tour in first-round scoring average at 68.38, only 0.38 strokes behind the leader in that category, Rory McIlroy. Additionally, Henley was able to cash a FRL ticket at the Houston Open while coming in only a shot off the pace at the Sony Open.

In terms of why I like Henley at this venue, it’s largely because of his ability to putt well on Bermuda grass. Historically, Henley is gaining +0.331 strokes putting/round on that surface and leads the field in birdies or better gained over his past 24 rounds with Bermuda greens.

Additionally, Henley owns decent course history here. In eight total rounds, he’s only once played over-par and has averaged 67.5 strokes in two opening rounds.

So long as he stays above 30/1 in this market, he’s worth a bet in Mississippi.

First-round leader bet No. 2

Denny McCarthy (+4800)

Like Henley, McCarthy is a very good opening-round player.

Last season, he ranked 16th overall on tour in terms of first-round scoring average and produced a 68.6 first-round scoring average across his final five events of last season.

Although he wasn’t in contention for the opening-round lead last week at the Fortinet, McCarthy should be helped by these greens. McCarthy is outstanding in terms of his ability to putt well on Bermuda greens — +0.737 strokes/round on the surface, by far his best output — and sits seventh in this field in terms of bogey avoidance on the surface.

McCarthy also owns a brilliant history at this event, posting four consecutive top-20 finishes. He also owns a 68.5 first-round scoring average in those four events and has fired only one over-par round in his past 16 rounds at the Country Club of Jackson.

Based on those metrics, I believe McCarthy is an absolute steal at 48/1 and would back him at 40/1 or better.

First-round leader bet No. 3

Harris English (+5500)

English is coming off an injury from last season that limited him to 11 events, but he’s worth backing here for a FRL bet.

Perhaps he’ll arrive with a little momentum after he fired a Sunday 66 at the Fortinet Championship to vault him into a top-10 finish. Plus, Harris has good history at this course — he was even the first-round leader at this event in 2019.

Like the two players above him, English is a very reliable putter on Bermuda grass. For his career, he’s gaining about 0.362 strokes/round on the surface and ranks seventh in the field across his entire career in terms of birdies or better gained on that surface. Further, he’s 14th in the field in bogey avoidance for his career on Bermuda.

Even if you just look at his outputs on this surface for 2020 and 2021, he jumps up to second and seventh, respectively, in BoB gained and bogey avoidance on Bermuda.

If Harris can replicate those results now fully healthy, he’s absolutely worth backing at 55/1.