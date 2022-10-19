CJ Cup odds, predictions: our three best derivative bets, including Scottie Scheffler

Having relocated from Las Vegas to South Carolina, the CJ Cup begins tomorrow at Congaree Golf Club.

Without question, this event features the strongest field of this young PGA Tour season with players such Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas all teeing it up this week.

But, which players are worth targeting in the various derivative markets this week? Using a combination of my statistical modeling (image below) and relevant course history, I’ve landed on three selections across two different finishing position markets.

All odds come courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

CJ Cup Derivative Bet No. 1

Scottie Scheffler Top-10 Finish (+130)

A lengthy course that requires strength in ball-striking? Sounds like a recipe for success for the defending Masters champion.

Scheffler ranks 10th overall in the field in my 12-round projection, but jumps up when you consider broader samples. Over his last 24 rounds, he’s fifth overall in the field while ranking second overall in my 36-round sample.

In the latter model, Scheffler is 13th in SG: OTT, 12th in driving distance and sixth in SG: Approach. He also ranks fourth overall in opportunities gained and 20th overall in three-putt avoidance. Scheffler also sits seventh overall in Par 4 Efficiency and 14th in Par 5 Efficiency.

Lastly, Scheffler is a player that tends to excel on long courses. Over his past 12 rounds on tracks measuring over 7,400 yards, he sits first overall in the field in SG: Total, including third overall on approach.

Included in that sample are two victories at the Masters and Arnold Palmer Invitational, which are amongst the longest tracks on tour.

For those reasons, back Scheffler up to +110 for a top-10 finish.

CJ Cup Derivative Bet No. 2

Corey Conners Top-20 Finish (+170)

When it comes to strong performances on lengthy course setups, Conners has proven remarkably consistent.

Over his past 50 rounds on such tracks, the Canadian sits sixth overall in SG: Total. Even just over his past 24 rounds on those courses, he’s still ninth overall in the field, while leading the field in both SG: Ball Striking and SG: Approach.

In addition to those trends, Conners models out very well in my statistical models. He qualifies eighth overall in my 24-round projection and ranks 10th overall in my 50-round model.

In terms of the former projection, the former PGA Tour winner — at a 7,400+ yard course — arrives at Congaree eighth in SG: OTT and seventh in SG: Approach. Conners is also excellent with his long irons, evidenced by the fact he’s 17th in proximity between 175 and 200 yards and 30th in proximity beyond 200 yards.

Further, Conners is ninth in opportunities gained and 25th overall in Par 4 Efficiency. Additionally, in his last 10 events on courses over 7,400 yards, Conners has finished T-20th or better in six.

For those reasons, back him at +160 or better for a top-20 finish this week.

CJ Cup Derivative Bet No. 3

Tommy Fleetwood Top-20 Finish (+185)

Fleetwood disappointed last week at the ZOZO Championship, but should have a better result at Congaree.

One of the few players in this field with direct course experience, Fleetwood finished in a tie for 35th last June at the Palmetto Championship and is tied for sixth in SG: Total amongst those players who have played this track.

Beyond that, Fleetwood is a player that also models out quite well. The Englishman sits 15th overall in my 24-round statistical projection while sitting 17th overall over his previous 12 qualifying rounds.

In the former projection, Fleetwood ranks 16th overall in the field on approach and leads the field in proximity between 175 and 200 yards. Further, he’s 25th in opportunities gained, sixth in three-putt avoidance and third in Par 4 Efficiency.

Plus, Fleetwood excelled last year at long setups. He tied for fifth at the PGA Championship, tied for 14th at the Masters and tied for 20th at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Based on those factors, back Fleetwood up to +170 for a top-20 finish in South Carolina.