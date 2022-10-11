ZOZO Championship odds, predictions: our two best head-to-head bets

Wednesday, the PGA Tour’s fourth event in the 2022-23 wraparound schedule, the ZOZO Championship, gets underway from Japan.

Only 78 players will tee it up in a no-cut event at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, a par-70 that measures just over 7,000 yards total. For bettors, there are wide swaths of markets to consider for wagering purposes, but our focus here is going to be on specific market: head-to-head matchups.

Using both my statistical modeling and relevant course history, I’ve landed on two markets that give decent value, including one underdog I have rated as a favorite.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

ZOZO Championship matchup bet No. 1

Collin Morikawa (-105) over Cameron Young

I’m quite surprised Morikawa is an underdog here given his statistical outputs and overall course history.

The two-time major champion has played this event both years it has been featured in Japan, finishing tied for seventh last year to pair with a T-22nd in 2019. On the flip side, Young is making his debut at this event.

In terms of my statistical modeling projections, Morikawa has a further edge. Over each players’ previous 12 rounds, Morikawa sits 10th overall in the field while Young is a distant 35th. Even if you expand the sample to the past 24 rounds, Morikawa still owns an edge (10th vs. 30th).

Regarding the latter projection, Morikawa carries wholesale advantages in key ball striking categories. He has a 59-spot advantage in good drives gained, a 42-spot advantage in SG: Approach and a 15-spot advantage in greens in regulation gained.

Although Young brings an advantage in his ability to make a lot of birdies — third overall over his last 24 rounds — Morikawa is generally better when it comes to bogey avoidance (17th vs. 27th).

For those reasons, I’ll back Morikawa at -120 or better in this head-to-head market.

ZOZO Championship matchup bet No. 2

Tom Hoge (-115) over Scott Stallings

Yet again we find ourselves with a matchup that pits one player with course experience against a player without it.

Hoge appeared at this track last season and finished in a tie for 17th. Stallings, meanwhile, has no experience at Narashino. The former has also enjoyed a stronger start to this season, posting two top-15 finishes, including a T-4th last week at the Shriner’s.

As for the statistical modeling, Hoge owns a healthy advantage. The PGA Tour winner sits seventh overall in my 24-round projection while Stallings places 35th in that projection. Shrink the sample down to each players’ past 12 rounds and Hoge’s advantage increases quite a bit (sixth vs. 59th).

In the latter model, Hoge’s dominance is largely a function of his ball-striking prowess. He owns a 51-spot advantage in good drives gained, a 59-spot edge in SG: Approach and a 21-spot advantage in GIRs gained.

Further, Hoge also owns edges in both birdies or better gained (fifth vs. 49th) and bogey avoidance (28th vs. 39th).

For all those reasons, I’ll back Hoge up to -130 in this head-to-head matchup.