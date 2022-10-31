Odds, projections: 5 key betting stats for the World Wide Technology Championship

Seamus Power is your Butterfield Bermuda Championship winner and now the PGA Tour’s fall swing heads to Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Considering this course is among the easiest on the tour, the field this week is fairly respectable. Scottie Scheffler and two-time defending champion Viktor Hovland (+1000) are co-favorites this week. Next up on the odds board are Tony Finau, Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa (all +1800).

But, before we dive into our best bets for the week, we begin with an overarching view of the course and my statistical modeling strategy for the event. This week, I’ve identified six key stats and four supplemental metrics that should help identify a winner in Mexico.

Key Stat #1: Strokes-Gained: Off-the-Tee (10 percent emphasis)

Supplemental Stat: Fairways Gained (5 percent emphasis)

Similar to Port Royal Golf Club this past weekend, Mayakoba is a very short course that requires precision off the tee over accuracy.

The Greg Norman design measures just over 7,000 yards on the scorecard with three par 5s that are slightly below average in terms of length (more on that later). In terms of the 11 Par 4s at this par-71, a majority fall between 350 and 450 yards, so players need not hit the ball a long way to have success.

Additionally, Mayakoba is well-known for its ample penalty areas, so the first priority for players off the tee is to avoid those hazards. From there, the next step is to find the fairway — hence the small emphasis on fairways gained.

Historically, that category has informed success at Mayakoba. Last year, Hovland ranked second in fairways a gained a year after ranking 15th in the same category.

Finally, per datagolf.com, driving accuracy carries a 0.9 correlation with strokes-gained: total for the week. For that reason, don’t be surprised if a shorter hitter takes the title this week in Mexico.

Key Stats #2 and #3: Strokes-Gained: Approach (15 percent emphasis), Greens in Regulation Gained (10 percent emphasis)

Supplemental Stat: Sand Saves (5 percent emphasis)

Like virtually every week on tour, approach play is what will likely decide the winner of this event.

Although we once again have no shotlink data to reference at Mayakoba, it can be reasonably assumed this metric is important. Once again per datagolf.com, SG: Approach carries a 0.7 correlation with SG: Total. Plus, it’s worth noting all of the top-seven in greens in regulation gained finished T-11th or better last year.

In fact, in his past two appearances at El Camaleon Golf Club, Hovland has ranked first and fifth in GIRs gained for the week.

At the same time, the greens are protected by large bunkers that force an added level of accuracy from players. Even though most players will break out a wedge more often than not — save for the five par 4s measuring over 450 yards, there’s not a lot of distance required — those who can find the putting surface will naturally gain an advantage.

Key Stat #4: Birdies or Better Gained (15 percent emphasis)

Supplemental Stat: Bogey Avoidance (7 percent emphasis)

Make no mistake about it: This tournament has always proved a birdie-fest with little resistance for the world’s best players.

Last year, Hovland won with a score of -23. In fact, all of the past four winners at this event have reached -20 for the week with Patton Kizzire coming in at -19 in 2019. As a result, an innate ability to make birdies will come at a premium this week in Mexico.

Not unsurprisingly, this metric is among the most correlative with finishing position for the entire field. Last year, all of the top-four in birdies or better gained finished T-5th or better. In the previous year, seven of the top-10 in BoB gained also secured a top-10 finish with the three exceptions finishing tied for 15th or better.

In terms of the course breakdown, eight of the course’s 18 holes have historically played under par for the week. Plus, among the three par 5s, two have a historical eagle rate of at least 3 percent.

All that said, I include a small amount of emphasis on bogey avoidance as it’s also somewhat correlative. Just last year, all of the top-five in that category finished T-11th or better. That includes Hovland, who finished third in that metric.

Key Stats #5 and #6: Par 4 Efficiency (13 percent emphasis), Par 5 Efficiency (12 percent emphasis)

Supplemental Stat: Par 4 Efficiency: 450-500 yards (5 percent emphasis)

We round out the model this week with our two main hole types: Par 4s, of which there are 11, and Par 5s, of which there are three.

For me, the debate on how much emphasis to place on each this week was the hardest part of constructing the model. On the one hand, the par 4s are more difficult — just the five holes ranging between 450 and 500 yards are among the hardest holes on the golf course.

However, at the same time, Par 5 Efficiency is generally more indicative of finishing position. Historically, top-10 finishers at this course gain about 0.19 strokes/hole on the par 5s vs. 0.14 strokes/hole on the Par 4s.

Ultimately, though, I gave more emphasis on Par 4s as it’s my belief the harder holes could feature bigger swings late in the tournament and that those players who could avoid mistakes on the hard holes would naturally perform better on the Par 5’s.

Plus, it’s also worth noting that four par 4s play under par historically, so there are simultaneously opportunities to be had on those holes.