PGA Tour odds, predictions: 3 best derivative bets for World Wide Technology Championship

The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is less than 24 hours away, meaning it’s time to outline our picks for the event.

Here, we’ll focus on the derivative markets and those players who provide the best value for bettors. Using a combination of my statistical modeling and relevant course history, I’ve landed on three players whose prices in appropriate markets are slightly inflated.

With that in mind, let’s get to the picks. Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

WWT Championship at Mayakoba Derivative Bet No. 1

Tom Hoge Top-20 Finish (+125)

Hoge finished in a disappointing 56th here last year, but arrives on the scene this year in strong form.

Just in four events this new season, Hoge has posted finishes of 12th, fourth, ninth and 13th. Additionally, although he faltered last year at Mayakoba, Hoge finished in a tie for third here in 2020.

In terms of the statistical modeling, Hoge leads the field in my 12-round projection while sitting third overall in my 24-round sample size. Regarding the former projection, Hoge is at his strongest with irons in his hand as he leads the field in both SG: Approach and greens in regulation gained.

Further, although he’s generally disappointed off the tee, coming in at 54th in SG: OTT, 32nd in fairways gained, he makes up for it with the flat stick. Over his past 12 rounds, the PGA Tour winner sits sixth in birdies or better gained and 21st in bogey avoidance.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Hoge’s win last season came at Pebble Beach, which, although not technically a “correlated” course, does require strength with irons and a good putter.

If Hoge can bring those elements to Mayakoba, expect a strong showing. Bet him to finish in the top-20 at +115 or better.

WWT Championship at Mayakoba Derivative Bet No. 2

Emiliano Grillo Top-30 Finish (+105)

It’s been an up-and-down start to Grillo’s season, but he does have three top-25 finishes in his first five starts.

Included in that record are two top-10 finishes at the ZOZO and Sanderson Farms Championship. Plus, Grillo has experienced solid success at El Camaleon. Prior to his missed cut here last year, he made five straight cuts at this track and recorded four finishes of T-15th or better.

As for his modeling projections, Grillo doesn’t necessarily blow other players away in one category but is steady across the board. Over his past 24 rounds, he’s 23rd in SG: OTT, 30th in SG: Approach and ninth in greens in regulation gained.

Further, much like Hoge, Grillo is very strong with the putter as he’s 10th in birdies or better gained and 27th in bogey avoidance. Plus, Grillo is at his best on paspalum greens where he’s gaining about 0.05 strokes per round. For context, Grillo loses strokes putting historically on bent, bermuda and poa greens.

Finally, irrespective of green type, Grillo has gained with the putter in seven of his past eight events in North America. For those reasons, back him to finish inside the top-30 at +100 or better.

WWT Championship at Mayakoba Derivative Bet No. 3

Lee Hodges Top-40 Finish (+130)

Hodges has never made an appearance at this course, but his priors in the statistical modeling give me confidence he’ll fare well here.

Over his past 12 rounds, Hodges ranks third overall in my statistical projection. Expand the sample to his last 24 and 50 rounds and Hodges still ranks ninth and 11th, respectively. Plus, in his past 13 events where individual strokes-gained categories are measured, Hodges has gained on approach in 12.

In terms of his output in the 12-round projection, Hodges is very similar to Grillo in that he does a lot of things solidly. He’s 21st in SG: OTT, sixth in SG: Approach and eighth overall in bogey avoidance.

Plus, although he’s 36th in both birdies or better gained and greens in regulation gained, Hodges ranks out very well in specific hole type measures. Case in point, he’s 16th in Par 4 Efficiency and 19th in Par 5 Efficiency over his past 12 rounds.

Based on those outputs, I’ll back Hodges at +120 or better for a top-40 finish.