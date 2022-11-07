PGA Tour odds, projections: our statistical modeling strategy for the Houston Open

Last week on the PGA Tour, it was Russell Henley who FINALLY earned an elusive victory, capturing the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

This week, players cross back over stateside for the Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course, a lengthy par-70 renovated by none other than Tom Doak in 2019. As it stands, Scottie Scheffler (+550) is the overwhelming favorite to win. Following the 2022 Masters champion on the odds board are Sam Burns (+1200), Tony Finau (+1600), Aaron Wise (+1800) and Hideki Matsuyama (+1900).

But, before we dive into our picks for the week, we begin as always with my statistical modeling breakdown. This week, I’ve identified seven key stats with three complementary metrics to help sort the field.

Key Stat No. 1: Good Drives Gained (11 percent emphasis)

Complementary Stat: Driving Distance (5 percent emphasis)

At Memorial Park, distance is rewarded over accuracy as the course is long but doesn’t feature much else as a defense.

That assertion is backed up by historical trends at this track, with driving distance carrying a 0.8 correlation with SG: Total while driving accuracy carries a 0.6 correlation, per datagolf.com. Thus, players can unleash tee shots with little fear it will find a troublesome position.

Plus, in the two years Memorial Park has hosted this event, the eventual winner has ranked no worse than 19th for the week in driving distance gained. The three runners-up, Kevin Tway, Scheffler and Dustin Johnson, ranked eighth, 10th and second, respectively, in that category.

In terms of good drives gained (defined as either hitting the fairway or reaching the green from the rough), last year’s winner, Jason Kokrak, ranked seventh in that metric for the week. Although Carlos Ortiz, the winner in 2020, ranked T-29th in that metric, I’m more inclined to believe Kokrak’s result is more representative.

Key Stats No. 2 & No. 3: Strokes-Gained: Approach (21 percent emphasis) & Greens in Regulation Gained (10 percent emphasis)

This week, not only will players have to be razor sharp with their irons, but they’ll have to be extra sharp with longer clubs.

Given the length of the 15 non-Par 5s at this track — the average par 3 measures 191.3 yards, the average Par 4 measures 466.7 yards — players will frequently be forced into lengthy approaches. In fact, a plurality of approaches at this course come from over 200 yards, including Par 5s, with 150-175 yards coming in as the second-largest range.

So, I’m giving extra emphasis to approach this week — my baseline is usually 15 percent — as I want to identify players who can handle these long iron shots. Last year, Kokrak ranked second for the week in SG: Approach.

In terms of greens in regulation gained, it’s an interesting case study to be had. At Memorial Park, the greens are slightly larger than the average tour stop, 7,000 square feet vs. 6,700 square feet, but data tells us this stat is also very important.

In two tournaments at Memorial Park, winners gain 1.82 greens per round while those who finish inside the top-10 gained only 0.91 greens per round. Plus, at last year’s event, Kokrak ranked third for the week in GIRs gained with half of the top-10 bagging a top-20 finish.

Key Stats No. 4 & No. 5: Birdies or Better Gained (10 percent emphasis) & Bogey Avoidance (10 percent emphasis)

Normally, these two stats carry varying levels of emphasis, but Memorial Park forces them to be on the same level.

Historically, bettors haven’t seen a birdie-fest at Memorial Park. Last year, Kokrak won with a winning score of -10 while Ortiz won with a winning score of -13. For comparison purposes, Henley won in Mayakoba with a score of -23.

So, although the birdie opportunities are somewhat limited, players will still need to take advantage of those opportunities to make a charge up the leaderboard. Plus, perhaps somewhat obviously, it’s still worth noting six of the top 10 in this category last year finished in the top 10.

Then there’s bogey avoidance, which is historically quite important. Last year, four of the top five in this metric secured a top-10 finish. In 2020, three of the top five finished T-15th or better, including Ortiz, who ranked second for the week in bogey avoidance.

Given only five holes at Memorial Park have historically played under par on average, par will be a good score on most holes. Those who can avoid the negative scores will likely have a good chance to win.

Key Stats No. 6 & No. 7: Par 3 Efficiency (10 percent emphasis) & Par 5 Efficiency (13 percent emphasis)

Complementary Stats – Par 3 Efficiency: 200-225 yards & Par 4 Efficiency: 450 to 500 yards (5 percent emphasis each)

Rarely do I include Par 3 Efficiency in my model, but Memorial Park’s five such holes render it a key stat this week.

Plus, believe it or not, there’s a stronger correlation with success just based on Par 3 scoring than Par 5 scoring. In 2021, the average finishing position of the top-10 in Par 3 Efficiency was 14.2 compared to 17.3 for Par 5 Efficiency.

The previous year saw a bigger gap with the top-10 in Par 3 Efficiency averaging a finishing position of 12th with the average finishing position of the top-10 in Par 5 Efficiency coming in at 25.3.

So, although the three par 5s will likely provide more birdie chances, the par 3s will likely have a bigger sway in terms of total scoring.

All that said, the 10 par 4s at Memorial Park are the pivotal holes at this course. All but three measure more than 450 yards while 60 percent of the holes are amongst the seven most-difficult on the course.

Plus, in terms of correlation with finishing position, there’s a lot more consistency with the par 4s. Last year, the average finishing position of the top-10 in this metric was 13.9 while 2020 offered an average finishing position of 13.2.

Based on those outputs, I have no choice but to give Par 4 Efficiency some extra emphasis.