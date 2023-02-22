PGA Tour prediction: two player bets we’re targeting for the Honda Classic

The Honda Classic tees off from PGA National on Thursday and we’re set to provide two PGA Tour predictions for the event.

The official start of the tour’s “Florida Swing,” this event brings together a relatively weaker field compared to the WMPO and last week’s Genesis Invitational. Alas, there are still myriad markets for bettors to select from this week.

Here, our focus will be on the various derivative markets. Using my custom statistical model, I’ve identified two golfers that project higher than their odds for a top-20 finish.

Get the latest news and updates on legalized Massachusetts Sports Betting

Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Our guide to the Best Mobile Casino, Real Money Gambling Apps

Don’t miss out on this FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome Offer – February 2023

Methodology

Before we get to the picks, here’s a breakdown of my custom statistical model I use to help sort the field and identify betting value. All stats are for the last 24 rounds, unless otherwise indicated:

Good Drives Gained – Average OR Difficult to Hit Fairways (10%), Fairways Gained – Average OR Difficult to Hit Fairways (5%)

Strokes-Gained: Approach – Firm Greens (20%), Proximity: 150 to 175 yards – Firm Greens (5%), Proximity: 175 to 200 yards – Firm Greens (5%)

Bogey Avoidance – Difficult Scoring Conditions (10%), Scrambling Gained (5%)

Par 4 Efficiency (20%)

Strokes-Gained: Putting – Bermuda Grass (10%)

Strokes-Gained: Total @ PGA National (2019-2022) (10%)

Honda Classic Best Derivative Bet No.1

Aaron Wise Top-20 Finish (+135)

Even though his off-the-tee metrics leave something to be desired, the rest of Wise’s game is a great fit for PGA National.

Last year’s runner up at the Memorial sits first overall in my statistical model, a ranking largely driven by his strong iron play. The American ranks first in the field in SG: APP on firm greens as well as 14th in proximity between 175 and 200 yards.

Furthermore, he’s 11th in Par 4 Efficiency, 12th in SG: TOT over the past three years at this track and first in scrambling gained. So, even when his irons fail him, Wise owns a superb short game to recover from poor placement.

That fact appears to correlate with a strong rating in bogey avoidance (third) for Wise, who has also found a groove on Bermuda grass recently. Over his past 24 rounds on the surface, he’s eighth in the field in SG: Putting.

Finally, Wise appears to have a penchant for these short setups, sitting 15th in SG: TOT over his past 24 rounds on courses under 7,200 yards. In his past five starts on qualifying courses, he has three top-21 finishes.

Based on those outputs, take Wise at +120 or better for a top-20 finish.

Honda Classic Best Derivative Bet No.2

Lee Hodges Top-20 Finish (+260)

It came as a surprise to see Hodges listed at these odds after an outstanding performance last week at Riviera, a correlated course to PGA National.

So, even though these odds may prove too good to be true, I’ll trust my modeling and take a shot on Hodges to secure a second consecutive top-20 finish.

Hodges ranks behind only Wise in the statistical model and owns a great history at PGA National. He’s 11th in SG: TOT at this setup over the last four years, finishing in a tie for ninth last year.

Plus, he owns a very well-rounded game in terms of the key statistics. He’s sixth on approach, 14th in Par 4 Efficiency, 29th in good drives gained and 18th in bogey avoidance.

The potential area of concern is the short game as Hodges sits 89th in SG: Putting on Bermuda and is an average 46th in scrambling.

But, given he’s 14th and fifth, respectively, in proximity between 150-175 yards and 175-200 yards, the likelihood of his irons failing him and bringing those two stats into play is more unlikely than the implied probability of these odds.

Finally, Hodges is at his best when the course plays difficult, gaining about 0.9 strokes per round on qualifying setups. In the context of the whole field, Hodges is 13th in SG: TOT on “difficult” courses.

For those reasons, take him at +250 or better to finish in the top-20.