PGA Tour predictions: our three best derivative bets for the American Express

The American Express tournament tees off in less than 24 hours, and we’re armed with some PGA Tour predictions for the event.

Here, our focus will be on the ample derivative markets available to bettors. Using a combination of our statistical modeling and relevant course history, I’ve identified three players that show value in respective markets based on their placements in the model.

With that said, let’s get straight to picks. Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

The AMEX Best Derivative Bet No. 1

Patrick Cantlay Top-10 Finish (+115)

Cantlay’s outright odds have dropped below the threshold of a bet — I’ll take him at 10-1 or better — but I’m shocked you’re getting plus-money on a top-10.

Throw out his missed cut at this event all the way back in 2013 and bettors will find Cantlay owns an excellent history at the Amex. In his past three starts, he’s posted finishes of ninth along with a runner-up finish in 2021.

What’s more is that Cantlay has demonstrated a penchant for Pete Dye-designs, where the majority of rounds will be played here. Across his past 50 rounds on Dye tracks, Cantlay is first in the field in SG: Total.

In terms of the model, it should come as no surprise Cantlay ranks third overall in the field as a function of his records in birdies or better gained (5th), and Par 4/5 Efficiency (10th in each category).

But, when you consider his past 24 rounds on courses under 7,200 yards, Cantlay jumps up to first in the field.

Over that span, he’s first in both birdies or better gained and Par 5 Efficiency while ranking eighth or better in SG: APP, GIRs Gained and Par 4 Efficiency.

Based on those outputs, I’ll back Cantlay at -110 or better for a top-10 finish.

The American Express Best Derivative Bet No. 2

Brian Harman Top-20 Finish (+160)

A short course that requires precise irons? Sounds like a perfect set-up for one Brian Harman.

The American finished in a tie for 32nd last week at the Sony, ending a streak of three consecutive top-20 finishes. However, he closed out with a Sunday 65 to potentially earn some momentum heading into the Amex, an event where he’s posted two straight top-10s and three straight finishes of 21st or better.

Expand the sample to his past seven appearances here and bettors will find Harman has never finished worse than 21st the six times he’s made the cut.

As for the modeling, Harman rates out well in both the standard and mixed model. Over his past 24 rounds, he’s eighth overall in the field but jumps to third in his past 24 rounds on courses under 7,200 yards.

In the latter projection, Harman sits 10th in good drives gained, 12th in GIRs gained and 16th in BoB gained. He’s also seventh in Par 4 Efficiency and 19th in Par 5 Efficiency.

Given his placement in relation to the field, I’ll back Harman at +140 or better for a top-20 finish.

The American Express Best Derivative Bet No. 3

Matthew NeSmith Top-40 Finish (+220)

Although NeSmith has missed the cut in two straight appearances at this event, last year left some encouraging signs.

The reality was that NeSmith, who gained strokes on approach and gained greens on the field, couldn’t buy a putt all week. Plus, when he appeared at the 2020 Amex, he finished in a tie for 20th.

Even though NeSmith hasn’t played an event since the RSM Classic last November, his modeling suggests he’s a worthy bet here. NeSmith sits seventh in the field over his past 24 rounds and ranks eighth over his past 24 rounds on courses under 7,200 yards.

In the former projection, NeSmith is solid across the board. The American ranks 11th and 15th, respectively, in good drives gained and SG: Approach while sitting fifth in GIRs gained.

Further, he’s seventh in birdies or better gained and 24th in Par 5 Efficiency. Plus, over his past 24 rounds on Bermuda greens, NeSmith has gained birdies on the field in 15 of those rounds.

If NeSmith can put it all together, I’m confident he can produce a solid finish. Back him in this market at +200 or better.