PGA Tour predictions: our two best derivative bets for the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Ahead of the start of this weekend’s Sentry Tournament of Champions, we’re set to provide a few PGA Tour predictions for the event.

Here, we’ll focus on the ample derivative markets available to bettors. Using a combination of my statistical modeling and relevant course history, I’ve identified two players with good value in respective markets that are primed for good finishes at Kapalua.

Our review of the Best Online Casino Sites

With that said, let’s dive into the picks. Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Check out our rating of the Best Sports Betting Mobile Apps

Don’t miss out on this FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code – January 2023

Sentry ToC Best Derivative Bet No. 1

Justin Thomas To Win (+1100) | Top 5 Finish (+190)

Thomas has established himself as a horse for this course, posting strong finishes year after year.

Last year, the 2022 PGA champion finished in a tie for fifth at Kapalua and owns five top-5 finishes in seven starts at the Plantation Course, including victories in 2020 and 2017.

Thomas also owns strong course history at Augusta National, the third-most correlative course to Kapalua, according to datagolf.com.

From a statistical modeling standpoint, Thomas rates out incredibly strong. In my 24-round projection, he sits first overall in the field.

That ranking is largely dependent on his ability to rack up birdies in a hurry when the course is playing easy. Over those 24 rounds on “easy” scoring courses, Thomas leads the field in birdies or better gained, a metric that is among the most important at Kapalua.

Thomas’ strength isn’t just limited to his flat stick prowess. He’s eighth in SG: OTT, 10th in SG:APP, second in Par 4 Efficiency, sixth in Par 5 Efficiency and a solid 15th in eagles gained on the field.

Although Thomas drops slightly to fifth overall in my 12-round projection, I still think he’s a strong bet this week. Back him to win at 10/1 or better and to finish top-five at +170 or better.

Sentry ToC Best Derivative Bet No. 1

Tom Hoge Top-20 Finish (+100)

Hoge has never appeared at the Tournament of Champions, but he fits the statistical profile of someone who can have success here.

Over his past 12 rounds on “easy” courses, Hoge ranks seventh overall in my model. Expand the sample to include an additional 12 rounds and he still rates out 13th in the model.

In terms of the former sample, there is one worry in that Hoge’s game off the tee hasn’t proved very capable: 32nd in SG: OTT, 30th in driving distance. But, once he moves from the teeing ground, his game reaches a different level.

Over his past 12 rounds, Hoge is 10th in SG: APP, seventh in birdies or better gained and sixth in Par 4 Efficiency. Additionally, he’s 12th in Par 5 Efficiency and 13th in eagles gained.

From a correlative course standpoint, Hoge also owns decent finishes that would suggest he can have a good finish here. He was 39th at the Masters and won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, a tournament that features one round on another correlative course (Monterey Peninsula CC).

Plus, Hoge owns four top-20 finishes in his past six events. Bet him to bag another so long as he remains available at -105 or better.