PGA Tour predictions: our two best matchup bets for the Sony Open

The Sony Open at Waialae Country Club is less than 24 hours away, and we’re ready to provide a few final PGA Tour predictions for the event.

Having previously shared our top derivative bets for the event, we now turn our attention to the head-to-head matchup markets available to bettors. Using my statistical modeling and course history, I’ve identified two markets that present the best value to bettors.

With that said, let’s get straight to the picks. Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Sony Open Best Matchup Bet No. 1

Billy Horschel (+108) over K.H. Lee

There’s nothing like the feeling of discovering a plus-money underdog you have rated as a favorite. This week, that’s Horschel.

Although the course history isn’t outstanding for the Florida product — Horschel owns only a single top-10 finish at Waialae in five starts here — he rates out very well in the statistical model over Lee, who has missed the cut in half of his starts at Waialae.

If you look at both players’ outputs over the past 24 rounds on courses under 7,200 yards, they’re fairly close. In that specific projection, Horschel sits 15th overall in the field while Lee places 49th in that model.

But, if you add in an “easy scoring” qualifier, the gap between the two becomes even more drastic. Over those 24 qualifying rounds, Horschel ranks 26th in the field while Lee is a dismal 102nd.

Although Horschel’s ball-striking metrics in that model leave a lot to be desired (he’s 67th in SG: T2G and 101st in SG: APP), his putting metrics are superb. Over that span, Horschel ranks 16th in birdies or better gained and 10th in bogey avoidance.

Lee, meanwhile, is 48th in birdies or better gained, 90th in bogey avoidance and 120th in Par 4 Efficiency over that span, whereas Horschel is eighth in the latter metric.

Based on those factors, I’ll take Horschel so long as he remains available at -110 or better.

Sony Open Best Matchup Bet No. 2

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-126) over Kurt Kitayama

This is one of the largest placement gaps in my statistical model, making Bezuidenhout an absolute bargain here.

Kitayama only has 12 qualifying rounds under his belt on courses under 7,200 yards that feature easy scoring conditions, and the results aren’t pretty. Over that timespan, he’s 132nd in a field of 146.

Just in terms of his outputs in the most-emphasized categories, Kitayama projects out as follows:

SG: T2G – 106th

SG: APP – 78th

Birdies or Better Gained – 119th

Bogey Avoidance – 67th

Par 4 Efficiency – 128th

On the flip-side, Bezuidenhout projects out quite well. He’s 25th in that specific model and secured a top-20 finish at this tournament last year.

While there’s no standout part of his game — his best individual stat ranking is 36th in SG: Approach — I’m confident he’ll do enough to outpace Kitayama. Back the South African to -130 in this matchup.