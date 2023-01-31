PGA Tour predictions: our two best outright bets for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am officially gets underway Thursday as we prepare to outline a few PGA Tour predictions for the event.

This week, we have another mixed-course event. The whole field will each play a round at Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula CC before a 54-hole cut and final round at Pebble.

As it stands, Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland (all +1100) share the favorite status for the week.

Our guide to the Best Sports Betting Sites – January 2023

But, which two players should bettors target in the outright market? Below are my best bets for the event.

Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Check out our review of the Best Mobile Casino Sites for 2023

Don’t miss out on this FanDuel Sportsbook Welcome Offer – January 2023

Methodology

Before we get into the two picks, it’s important that I outline my statistical modeling methodology. Using these stats helps me sort the field and paint a clear picture of players who should have success.

Good Drives Gained (10%) & Fairways Gained (5%)

Strokes-Gained: Approach (20%) & Proximity: 100-125 yards (5%)

Greens in Regulation Gained (10%), Strokes-Gained: Around the Green (5%), Sand Saves (5%)

Birdies or Better Gained (10%)

Par 4 Efficiency (10%) & Par 4 Efficiency: 350-400 yards (5%)

Par 5 Efficiency (10%) & Par 5 Efficiency: 500-550 yards (5%)



AT&T Pebble Beach Best Outright Bet No. 1

David Lipsky (+5500)

Lipsky missed the cut in his last start at the American Express, but should find more favorable results at Pebble Beach, et al.

Lipsky, who owns one top-five finish this season at the Sony Open, ranks first overall in my 24-round statistical model and second overall in the 12-round projection.

In the former model, Lipsky is comparably weaker in Par 5 Efficiency (76th in the field), but is steady elsewhere. For example, he’s seventh in good drives gained, sixth in SG: Approach and 19th in GIRs gained.

Furthermore, he’s fourth overall in Par 4 Efficiency.

What’s even more encouraging about Lipsky is that his record improves when he plays on short courses. On tracks under 7,200 yards, he’s third overall in the 24-round model and fourth overall in the 12-round projection.

Factor in, too, that Lipsky posted a decent T-24th finish last year at Pebble Beach and I expect he’s in for a solid performance this week.

Back him in the outright market so long as he remains available at 50/1 or better.

AT&T Pebble Beach Best Outright Bet No. 2

Lanto Griffin (+5500)

Griffin finished in a solid T-37th last week at Torrey Pines following an extended break from injury and should improve that finish this week.

Not only does Griffin own two top-16 finishes in his past three appearances at Pebble Beach, but he’s a bit of an expert at playing short courses. Over his past 12 rounds on tracks under 7,200 yards, Griffin ranks third overall in the model while sitting fourth in the 24-round projection.

Those placements come as a function of outstanding iron play, which is easily the most important aspect of a player’s game at Pebble Beach.

In the former projection, Griffin ranks fourth overall in SG: Approach. Additionally, he’s seventh in birdies or better gained and third in Par 4 Efficiency.

Furthermore, he sits 25th in good drives gained and 28th in Par 5 Efficiency — including 33rd on Par 5s between 500 and 550 yards.

Combine all those trends with the fact he’s a solid poa putter and ranks third in GIRs gained across his past 24 rounds overall and I expect Griffin can contend.

Like Lipsky, back him at 50/1 or better this week.