PGA Tour predictions: two derivative bets we’re backing at the Phoenix Open

The Waste Management Phoenix Open begins Thursday and we’re set to outline a few PGA Tour predictions for the event.

This marks the first elevated event of the PGA Tour season and sees 18 of the top-20 players arrive at TPC Scottsdale for a $20 million purse. Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm (+800) are the co-favorites for the tournament with defending champion Scottie Scheffler sitting at +1300.

But, which players offer the best value in terms of the various derivative markets? Below are my two best derivative plays for the event as derived from my custom statistical model (more below).

Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Methodology

Before we get to the picks, here’s a look at how my custom statistical model shook out for the Waste Management Phoenix Open. All stats are for the last 24 rounds unless otherwise indicated.

Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green on “Average” or “Difficult” to Hit Fairways (15%)

Strokes-Gained: Approach on “Firm” Greens (15%)

Par 4 Efficiency (15%), Par 4 Efficiency: 400-450 yards (5%), Par 4 Efficiency: 450-500 yards (5%)

Birdies or Better Gained – Bermuda Greens (12%), Bogey Avoidance – Bermuda Greens (10%)

Par 5 Efficiency (10%)

Strokes-Gained: Total @ TPC Scottsdale (10%)

Phoenix Open Best Derivative Bet No. 1

Xander Schauffele Top-10 Finish (+150)

Schauffele enters this tournament on an absolute tear, securing a top-13 finish in five consecutive events.

Put him on a course where he’s thrived over the years — he ranks second in SG: TOT across his last 24 rounds at TPC Scottsdale — and he’s a buy in a loaded field.

Beyond the positive course history, there’s ample statistics supporting a strong Schauffele showing. He’s fifth in the field in SG: T2G, first on approach and seventh in Par 4 Efficiency.

Additionally, Schauffele has proved remarkably reliable with the flat stick of late as he ranks 29th in birdies or better gained against fourth in bogey avoidance when placed on Bermuda greens.

The overall length of TPC Scottsdale won’t provide much resistance for the six-time PGA Tour winner either as he’s ninth in Par 5 Efficiency and 10th in Par 4 Efficiency: 450-500 yards.

Based on those factors, I’ll back Schauffele to record a top-10 finish at +130 or better.

Phoenix Open Best Derivative Bet No. 2

Collin Morikawa Top-20 Finish (-120)

Same story, different tournament with Morikawa: If he can keep the putter average, he should have a great chance at producing a solid finish.

The Cal product finished in a tie for 25th at TPC Scottsdale in his lone start back in 2020, but fits the model in spades this week. Sitting sixth overall, Morikawa ranks 17th, 28th and 27th in SG: T2G, SG: APP and Par 4 Efficiency, respectively.

In terms of the underlying stats for Par 4 Efficiency, he’s second between 400 and 450 yards while ranking 18th between 450 and 500 yards.

Additionally, his putting appears to be on the upswing as he ranks 18th and 15th, respectively, in birdies or better gained and bogey avoidance over his last 24 rounds on bermuda greens.

Factor in, too, that Morikawa is 13th overall in terms of Par 5 Efficiency and there should be enough birdie opportunities out there for Morikawa to find himself in contention.

While I normally try to avoid laying a price in the derivative markets, I’ll take Morikawa at -130 or better this week for a top-20 finish.