PGA Tour predictions: our statistical modeling strategy for the Sony Open

Before Hawaii’s second golf tournament in as many weeks takes the stage, we’re set to offer a few PGA Tour predictions.

But, we’re not at the point where we hand out our best bets for the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club. Here, we’ll break down the key stats bettors can use to inform their handicaps to sort the first full-field event of 2023.

In addition to the 11 metrics below — five key, six correlated — I’ve personally added two qualifiers to further refine the field. First, I’m considering metrics on courses under 7,200 yards in addition to those metrics on courses that feature “easy” scoring.

With that said, let’s dive into the model.

Key Stat No. 1 – Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green (20 percent emphasis)

Correlated Stat – Fairways Gained (5 percent emphasis)

Unlike Kapalua, Waialae requires precision at every shot, meaning well-rounded players will have success here.

As a short par-70 with only two par 5’s, bombers have historically struggled at this course with those players who can plot their way around coming out on top. Plus, strokes-gained: tee-to-green has proved a success indicator in recent years.

In 2022, the average finishing position of the top-10 in this category was T-10.2nd. In the two previous years, the average finishing position was T-12.9th (2021) and T-17.2nd (2020).

Those players who can place the ball well with all aspects of their game — off the tee, on approach and around the green — should give themselves a good chance to win.

Here are the top-five in SG: T2G over the last 24 qualifying rounds:

Corey Conners

Si Woo Kim

Russell Henley

Hideki Matsuyama

Lucas Glover

Key Stat No. 2 – Strokes-Gained: Approach (15 percent emphasis)

Correlated Stats – Proximity: 125 to 150 yards & Proximity: 150 to 175 yards (5 percent emphasis each)

Although SG: Approach is included in the tee-to-green metric, I’m adding extra emphasis to account for its relative importance within that category.

Examine the three stats within SG: T2G and bettors will find this is easily the most correlative with finishing position. Last year, the top-10 in this category accounted for an average finishing position of T-12.4th, easily the highest of the last three years.

In 2021, the average finishing position of this metric was north of T-21st while 2020 saw the average finishing position for the top-10 in SG: APP come in at T-18.5th.

Plus, per datagolf.com, this metric has a 0.7 correlation with SG: Total, the highest correlation amongst the five considered stats.

Here are the top-five in SG: Approach over the last 24 qualifying rounds:

Russell Henley

Corey Conners

Lucas Glover

Adam Svensson

Russell Knox

Key Stat No. 3 – Birdies or Better Gained (10 percent emphasis)

Correlated Stat – Eagles Gained (5 percent emphasis)

If you’re a fan of watching golfers struggle, this isn’t the tournament for you.

Save for an odd 2020 tournament that featured heavy winds, three of the last four winners at this tournament reached -20 or par or better. Expand the sample to include the last 10 Sony Open’s and bettors will find seven winners have reached -20 or better for the week.

That renders birdies or better gained a key stat as players simply can’t win without racking up a ton of low scores. This metric is also extremely correlative with success as the top-10 finishers in this category each of the last three years have averaged a placement of T-10.3.

Finally, I’ve included a small amount of emphasis on eagles gained to account for the relative ease of the two par 5’s. Historically, these two holes – numbers nine and 18 – have proved incredibly easy, surrendering a birdie 50 percent of the time at minimum and eagle 3.3 percent of the time at minimum.

Here are the top-five in birdies or better gained over the last 24 rounds:

Cameron Davis

Chesson Hadley

Russell Henley

Corey Conners

Harris English

Key Stat No. 4 – Bogey Avoidance (10 percent emphasis)

The inclusion of this stat slightly surprised me, but there’s good logic behind using bogey avoidance.

Over the last three years, this individual metric has strengthened its overall correlation with finishing position. In 2020, the top-10 in this category averaged a finish of T-13th.

In 2021, that moved up slightly to T-12.5th.

Then, last year in 2022, the top-10 in bogey avoidance averaged a finishing position of T-6.6th. In fact, all but two of the top-10 in bogey avoidance last year simultaneously posted a tournament finishing position of T-10th or better.

When you add in the fact this tournament is relatively low-scoring, avoiding negative scores can (obviously) boost a players’ chance to win.

Here are the top-five in bogey avoidance over the last 24 qualifying rounds:

Matt Kuchar

Michael Thompson

Si Woo Kim

J.J. Spaun

Russell Henley

Key Stat No. 5 – Par 4 Efficiency (15 percent emphasis)

Correlated Stats – Par 4’s: 400-450 yards & Par 4’s: 450 to 500 yards (5 percent emphasis each)

Given its status as a Par-70, Waialae Country Club sees the two other hole types take a back seat in terms of underlying metrics.

All but six of the holes at Waialae are par 4’s with 10 of those holes falling within one of the two correlated stat designations. Given that fact, it will come as no surprise that the way players perform on these holes will have a strong correlation with their finishing position for the tournament.

In 2020, the average tournament finish of the top-10 in this specific category was T-7.2nd with that number rising slightly to T-8th in 2021.

Then, last year in 2022, the average tournament finish of the top-10 in Par 4 Efficiency was T-6.7th with winner Hideki Matsuyama leading the field in this category.

Here are the top-five in Par 4 Efficiency over the last 24 qualifying rounds:

Michael Thompson

Mackenzie Hughes

J.J. Spaun

Chesson Hadley

Russell Henley