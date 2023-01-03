PGA Tour betting: our statistical model for the Tournament of Champions

As golf readies to return with the Sentry Tournament of Champions, we’re set to provide PGA Tour betting angles for the limited field event.

In a 39-person field that features every player eligible — except Rory McIlroy — Jon Rahm (+650) arrives as the favorite to win. Close behind on the odds board are Scottie Scheffler (+900), Patrick Cantlay (+1000), Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele (both +1100).

But, before we share any picks for the event, we begin by breaking down our statistical modeling methodology for the course. I’ve selected five key stats that bettors should lean on to inform player success at Kapalua, as well as a few supporting stats.

Finally, I’ve further sorted the field by including only results from courses that feature “easy” scoring.

Key Stat #1 – Strokes-Gained: Off the Tee (10 percent emphasis)

Correlated Stat – Driving Distance (5 percent emphasis)

The Plantation Course is a wide-open bombers paradise that features little resistance, except for some notable distance.

The course measures 7,596 yards on the scorecard, one of the longest tracks on tour, meaning distance will benefit players this week. Of course, Kapalua doesn’t play as long as the scorecard indicates, largely due to elevation changes and air that helps the ball fly farther.

Nonetheless, there’s still an argument supporting good placement off the tee is warranted here. Last year, the top five in SG: OTT all finished in the top-five of the final leaderboard while two of the top five in driving distance finished inside the top five.

Here are the top five in SG: OTT over the past 24 rounds:

Sungjae Im

Jon Rahm

Patrick Cantlay

Viktor Hovland

Cameron Young

Key Stat #2 – Strokes-Gained: Approach (20 percent emphasis)

Correlated Stat – Sand Saves (5 percent emphasis)

Like most stops on tour, players’ approach games will be the most important stat this week.

While it’s worth noting the Plantation Course features some MASSIVE greens — 8,722 square feet to be exact, about 2,000 square feet larger than the tour average — the aforementioned length of the course means players will require increased accuracy with some longer clubs.

Plus, there’s a strong correlation between success at Kapalua and performance in this metric. Per datagolf.com, SG: Approach carries a 0.7 correlation with SG: Total. Additionally, four of the top five in this metric last year secured a top five finish.

Another added element for bettors to consider here: sand. The grain is bountiful in Hawaii, but Kapalua features 93 total bunkers players will have to navigate, meaning sand game becomes important here.

Here are the top five in SG: APP over the past 24 rounds:

Russell Henley

Tony Finau

Tom Kim

Hideki Matsuyama

Scottie Scheffler

Key Stat #3 – Birdies or Better Gained (20 percent emphasis)

Correlated Stat – Three-Putt Avoidance (5 percent emphasis)

There’s no sugar-coating it: this course is easy and features a birdie-fest every single year.

While I’m not expecting a repeat of Cam Smith’s 34-under performance last year this time around, the fact remains seven of the past eight winners at this course have reached -20 for the week. Thus, birdies or better gained receives a ton of emphasis this week.

But, the aforementioned size of the greens relative to the tour average means players that lack precision approaches will require a strong putter to offset the irons.

Given players could face some lengthy first putts, I’ve included a small amount of emphasis on three-putt avoidance for two reasons: 1) to sort players who can avoid negative scores at a course that doesn’t see a lot of them and 2) to sort players who can get down in two from lengthy distances on the green.

Here are the top five in birdies or better over the past 24 rounds:

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Jon Rahm

Seamus Power

Tom Kim

Key Stat #4 – Par 4 Efficiency (15 percent emphasis)

The majority of scoring here is done on another hole type (more on that later) but the 11 Par 4s at Kapalua remain important nonetheless.

At last year’s tournament, the top four in Par 4 Efficiency all finished top five or better with winner Cameron Smith leading the field in this category. In fact, the past five winners at this event have either led or finished second in this metric three of the past five years.

Only four of these 11 holes have (historically) played under par for the week, meaning there are scoring opportunities to be had. But, there are simultaneously traps, as three of the four holes that play over par have bogey percentages of 14 percent or higher.

Here are the top five in Par 4 Efficiency over the past 24 rounds:

JJ Spaun

Justin Thomas

Jon Rahm

Tom Kim

Seamus Power

Key Stat #5 – Par 5 Efficiency (15 percent emphasis)

Correlated Stat – Eagles (5 percent emphasis)

The group of Par 4s are unquestionably important, but the tournament is ultimately won on the FOUR Par 5s.

Four of the past five winners at this course ranked fifth or better for the week in Par 5 Efficiency, with Smith once again leading the field in this metric last year. Half of Smith’s winning score came on the Par 5s (-17 on Par 5s vs. -34 for tournament) while 2021 winner Harris English played the Par 5s to -14 against a winning score of -25.

Bottom line: Anything worse than birdie on these holes is a failure. Each has a birdie rate of at least 43 percent historically with three coming in with a birdie rate of at least 48 percent.

Additionally, eagles are in play at these holes as all have an eagle rate of at least 1.6 percent with three at 2% or higher. Thus, I’ve included small emphasis on “Eagles” to factor in players who can achieve those scores.

Here are the top five in Par 5 Efficiency over the past 24 rounds:

Tony Finau

Patrick Cantlay

Sungjae Im

Scottie Scheffler

Matthew Fitzpatrick