PGA Tour predictions: two nationality props we’re backing for The Players

As a star-studded field prepares to face TPC Sawgrass, we’re set to provide a pair of PGA Tour predictions for The Players.

Here, our focus is going to be on a unique market available to bettors at new jurisdictions — nationality props!

Within these markets, bettors can select players to be the best from a particular country — Canada, for example, or an entire continent — one market asks bettors to select the top continental European.

Using my statistical model (see below), I’ve identified two markets that offer bettors a good chance of cashing a ticket.

Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Methodology

Here’s a look at the stat model I used that will later be incorporated into a mixed condition model:

Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green (20%), Good Drives Gained (5%)



Strokes-Gained: Approach (15%), Proximity: 125-150 yards & 150-175 yards (5% each)



Birdies or Better Gained & Bogey Avoidance (10% each)



Par 4 Efficiency (10%), Par 4 Efficiency: 450-500 yards (5%)



Par 5 Efficiency (15%)



Now, a look at the mixed condition model:

Past 12, 24, 36 & 50 Round Rankings of Custom Stat Model (17.5% Each)



Past 24 Rounds SG: Putting – “Fast” or “Lightning” Bermuda Greens (10%)



Past 24 Rounds SG: TOT @ TPC Sawgrass (10%)



Past 24 Rounds SG: TOT – Pete Dye Designs (10%)



The Players Nationality Prop Bet No. 1

Jason Day Top Australian (+130)

If modeling holds, this is truly a battle between two former major winners — Day and Adam Scott.

Four other players listed in this market, Cameron Davis, Aaron Baddeley, Harrison Endycott and Min Woo Lee, all model outside the cut line, with two of those players lacking any experience whatsoever at TPC Sawgrass.

As for Day and Scott, they own good experience at this track. Day sits eighth in SG: TOT over his past 24 rounds at Sawgrass while Scott sits second, but the recent results favor Day.

Both missed the cut last year, but Day finished ahead of Scott in all of three previous years.

Furthermore, if you treat the course history as a wash, Day owns a sizable edge in the custom statistical modeling. Here’s how Day and Scott rank, respectively, within the four samples sizes:

12-round model: 12th vs. 76th

24-round model: 10th vs. 78th

36-round model: 6th vs. 78th

50-round model: 12th vs. 56th

Even if you take the final model where they’re closest, Day bests Scott in all but two categories with one of those categories (Par 5 Efficiency) seeing them ranked five spots apart.

Take Day to lead the Aussies at +125 or better.

The Players Nationality Prop Bet No. 2

Jhonattan Vegas Top South American (+120)

This is market featuring only three players, Vegas, Emiliano Grillo and Nico Echavarria, with Vegas far and away the best in the modeling.

In the mixed condition model, Vegas ranks out 19th overall in the field while Grillo is 85th and Echavarria is 112th.

Plus, Vegas owns a great course history at TPC Sawgrass whereas his fellow compatriots aren’t so fortunate. Over his past 24 rounds at this track, Vegas sits 37th in SG: TOT while Grillo, the only other player with experience at this Pete Dye design, sits 57th in the same category.

Even if you consider the model where Vegas and Grillo are closest — the former is 33rd over the past 50 rounds whereas Grillo is 35th in that projection — Vegas still bests him in all the important categories. He’s 22nd in SG: T2G and 20th on approach while Grillo is 30th and 27th in those respective stats.

Finally, Vegas is outstanding on the Par 5s, sitting 14th in efficiency over his past 50 rounds. Grillo, meanwhile, is 99th in that stat.

While I’m unsure if Vegas lives up to his 19th-placed rating in the mixed condition model, I’m fairly confident he’s the best of this trio.

Back him in this market at +110 or better.