World Series Game 6 preview: Astros vs. Phillies odds, prediction and picks

After splitting the first two games in Houston, the Astros headed to the “City of Brotherly Love.” Philly came out and made a statement by homering multiple times on the way to a Game 3 blowout. However, this series has been defined by each team being able to punch back after big blows, and the Astros rose off the deck quickly. They made history to even the series in Game 4 but then took control of the series in Game 5.

Now, the Astros will turn to Framber Valdez with the Commissioner Trophy just a win away. Although, the Phillies will not go down without a fight, as Zack Wheeler will be looking for redemption. So will we crown new champions? Or do the Phillies have one more counterpunch left in them?

Astros vs. Phillies MLB odds

Moneyline: HOU (-145) vs. PHI (+125)

Spread: HOU -1.5 (+155) vs. PHI +1.5 (-185)

Total: Over 7 (-105) | Under 7 (-115)

Astros vs. Phillies pick

Astros moneyline (-145)

If the Philadelphia Phillies are going to force a Game 7, Zack Wheeler will need to make an adjustment for this outing. Houston hit him very hard in Game 2 of this series. In the end, he allowed four earned runs on six hits, but it could have been even worse. Of the 18 batters that put the ball in play off Wheeler, 15 of them had an exit velocity of over 83 mph.

The Astros could repeat that level of contact if Wheeler does not have a new game plan. The issue for him is that he relies heavily on his fastball. He threw it over 60 percent of the time in the regular season, and it accounted for 54 percent of his arsenal usage in Game 2.

His usage plays right into the strength of the Astros lineup, as they have 10 guys who had a positive run value against fastballs this season. Yordan Alvarez leads the way with a staggering 71.8 percent hard-hit rate against fastballs. He is well overdue to make an impact in this series, and he may have the opportunity to do so when it matters most.

As for how the Philly bats will fare, it is tough to picture them having much success. Yes, they were one of the best teams against left-handers this season, as Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto did consistent damage. However, Valdez is not your typical lefty, and he proved that in Game 2.

He was dominant as he stuck out nine batters and allowed just one run, but a deeper look reveals just how much the Phillies struggled. Valdez finished that outing with a CSW rate of 33 percent. In addition, his curveball, which he threw 40 percent of the time, had a 38 percent whiff rate. He had them guessing all night, and if Valdez is locked in once again, we could see him put up an even more impressive stat line tonight.

Lastly, the travel day helps the Astros significantly as they have the bullpen advantage, and their best relievers will all be available. So back the Houston Astros to be your 2022 World Series champions.