Back the Red Sox with FanDuel Sportsbook’s No Sweat First Bet

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

The most storied rivalry in baseball adds another chapter to the book tonight as the Yankees and the Red Sox are set to wrap their latest series tonight. New York is looking for the sweep after taking a thrilling game one by the score of 7-6.

They were powered by the heroic efforts of Aaron Judge, who smacked his 56th and 57th homers of the year.

Boston will try to salvage the series as they send rookie Brayan Bello to the mound. Bello has found some success over his last few starts and now will face the toughest test of his young career. The Yankees have gotten out of their funk, and the bats are alive once again. The fate of the series rests with Bello.

Although, Bello won’t be without some support. The Boston lineup has already hit around Yankees starter Nestor Cortes once and may be in line to do so again tonight. The market has already begun to show confidence in Boston tonight as their odds have gotten shorter since the line opened.

