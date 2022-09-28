Baseball’s futures bets and predictions: the opportunities within our World Series outlook

Even with just seven days remaining in the MLB regular season, there’s still plenty to play for, with multiple teams continuing to jockey for positions. One thing already decided is that Cleveland and St. Louis will host a three-game series in the wild-card round after finishing with the third-best divisional record in their leagues.

However, we don’t know who their opponents will be. If the season ended today, Cleveland would face Seattle while St. Louis would face Philadelphia as both the Mariners and Phillies were in the third and final wild-card spots entering play on Wednesday.

NL East still up for grabs

Lastly, the NL East is still undecided as the Atlanta Braves won four straight games to pull within a tie for the division lead with the Mets. New York does hold the tiebreaker with Atlanta thanks to a 9-7 record in the head-to-head series. But the Mets still have a three-game series on the schedule with Atlanta this weekend, so who knows what’ll happen there.

Whichever team loses the division will have to play in the wild-card round. But while there are still plenty of moving parts regarding the wild-card spots, the Dodgers, Yankees and Astros are comfortably into the divisional as they await their opponents. Let’s revisit the updated World Series odds and see if any contenders can unseat the favorites.

Odds provided by BetMGM.

Team World Series Odds Los Angeles Dodgers +300 Houston Astros +400 New York Yankees +500 New York Mets +500 Atlanta Braves +800 St. Louis Cardinals +1800 Toronto Blue Jays +1500 Seattle Mariners +2500 Cleveland Guardians +2800 Tampa Bay Rays +2800 San Diego Padres +3500 Philadelphia Phillies +3500 Milwaukee Brewers +10000 Baltimore Orioles +50000

Mets offer best chance to beat the Dodgers

The good news for bettors is that you can still get 3-to-1 on your money even if you back the Dodgers as favorites. The bad news is these playoffs feel like they’re going to be a bit top-heavy. Los Angeles already has 106 wins on the year, and despite running away with the best record in baseball, it hasn’t slowed down much in September, as evidenced by its 16-9 record.

I looked at all the five possible playoff teams that the Dodgers could face, and only the Mets (4-3) and Phillies (4-3) have a winning record against them. However, the Phillies have their problems in just trying to hold off the Brewers for the wild-card spot. And as for the Mets, they look like a leaky ship if they can’t find a way to win a division they once led by 10.5 games.

If you take out the Mets and Phillies, the Dodgers are a combined 20-9 against the remaining teams this season. Nonetheless, I still think the Metropolitans have the best chance to get by the Dodgers because of their starting pitching.

But since we’re focusing on which team can lift the title, simply winning the World Series last year is enough reason for me to rule out the Braves. Note that you have to go back to the 2000 season to find the last time we had a repeat champion.

Can anyone top the Astros in the AL?

If we turn to the American League, I don’t think there’s any question that the Astros have the best starting rotation. Houston could face the Rays, Blue Jays, Guardians, Mariners or the Yankees in the playoffs. Of those five teams, only the Blue Jays (4-2) had a winning record against the Astros this season.

But Toronto ranks 17th in the majors in team ERA (3.95) and starters ERA (4.04). Based on those numbers, I have no problem fading them come playoff time. And if you take out Houston’s games against Toronto, it’s a combined 24-12 against the remaining AL postseason teams.

Another thing that might benefit the Astros if they win the pennant is they didn’t face the Dodgers in interleague play. Houston did face the Mets, and it won all four of the meetings. As things stand, the Astros (+400) are still my best bet to win the World Series, and if you want to get creative, you can mix in a few exacta plays while you’re at it.