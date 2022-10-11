Guardians vs Yankees Game 1 betting preview: Can the Yankees bash their way to victory?

The Cleveland Guardians put on a pitching clinic against the Tampa Bay Rays as they allowed just one run in 24 innings. However, they will need more of that excellent pitching to continue if they want to get past the New York Yankees.

This American League Division Series will pit strength against strength as the Yankees’ big bats will be up against one of the best pitching staffs in all of baseball.

So who has the edge to take Game 1 of the series? Let’s take a closer look to find out.

Yankees vs. Guardians bet

Pick: Yankees F5 -0.5 (-135)

Yankees vs. Guardians analysis

The Guardians managed to win two straight games and scored only three runs in the process. However, they faced some elite starters in the wild-card series and will get no breaks here as the Yankees are giving the ball to Gerrit Cole.

Cole had a tremendous 2022 campaign as he finished with a 3.50 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and broke the Yankees’ single-season record for strikeouts. While Cole’s numbers are as solid as ever, he had a handful of rough outings in which he gave up multiple home runs.

However, he may not have to worry about the long ball in this outing, as the Guardians had the third-lowest ISO in the majors this season.

The Guardians have also seen Cole twice this season, and Cole has gotten the better of them in both outings. Overall, Cole threw 12.2 innings, allowed two earned runs, and struck out 15. However, what is most impressive about those two starts is the strikeouts. Cleveland is a team that puts the ball in play to generate offense, and they have the lowest team strikeout rate in the majors.

On top of all that, Cole is due for some positive regression in the postseason, as his FIP is 3.47, and his xERA is 3.31. If he can keep the ball in the yard, we should see a vintage Gerrit Cole performance.

Opposing Cole for the Guardians will be 27-year-old Cal Quantrill, who had a breakout year (15-5 with a 3.38 ERA). He is a contrast to the Yankees’ ace, as he will generate soft contact and not get many swings and misses.

Guardians faithful should be concerned about this matchup because the Yankees are a flyball team, and the Quantrill has a ground ball pitcher repertoire — though he actually has a below-average ground ball rate and an above-average flyball rate. Those splits favor the Yankees’ big bats heavily and, in the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium, could lead to a lot of extra bases for the Bronx Bombers.

Those splits and expected metrics that rank in the bottom 30 percent of all qualified pitchers put Quantrill in a bad spot. He’s been due to be hit around for a while, as his FIP is 4.12, and his xERA is 4.31. The Yankees should get to him early and be up halfway through this one, especially if Cole is locked in.