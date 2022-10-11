Playoff preview: Guardians vs. Yankees odds, prediction and picks for Game 1

The New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in a best-of-five ALDS matchup. Gerrit Cole will get the start in the series opener, while the Guardians will counter with Cal Quantrill.

To no surprise, the Yankees are heavy favorites in this matchup. After all, New York finished second in wins (99) in the American League. However, no team had a better record down the stretch than the Guardians. Cleveland went a league-best 24-8 in the final 32 games of the regular season.

Cleveland also swept the series in the wild-card round against Tampa Bay. That momentum could play a part, particularly in the earlier frames on Tuesday night.

Guardians vs. Yankees MLB odds

Moneyline: CLE (+180) vs. NYY (-225)

Spread: CLE +1.5 (-125) vs. NYY -1.5 (+105)

Total: Over 7 (-105) | Under 7 (-115)

Guardians vs. Yankees pick

Guardians F5 RL +0.5 runs (+100)

Guardians vs. Yankees probable pitchers

Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA) vs. Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA)

Every time Cole steps on the mound, it feels like he has to justify his $324 million contract. Overall with the Yankees, he’s 17 games above .500 at 36-19. However, many will only remember his lone outing last postseason when he lasted only two innings while allowing three runs on four hits in a 6-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Cole is far from infallible, particularly early on. I think we’ve seen thus far this postseason that there’s a ton of pressure on the favorites and the home teams. The Guardians were the only team with the home-field advantage that advanced into the divisional round. Things could get uncomfortable inside Yankee Stadium if the home team fails to get on the board first.

As for Quantrill, he might not have the power stats like Cole, but he does a tremendous job of keeping hitters off-balance. The Guardians right-hander has a five-pitch arsenal that includes a sinker (45.1%), a cutter (36.1%), a changeup (11.8%), a curveball (4.2%), and a four-seamer (2.8%). That sinker will be key against a Yankees team that led all of baseball with 254 home runs. His HR/FB rate of 9.6% is below the league average.

I did some digging and found that Quantrill has one of the best marks against the spread in the first five innings of baseball.

Our Action Labs database shows Quantrill 48-26-1 is in this spot for 17.68 units. We’ve also recently seen some slow postseason starts from favorites with a moneyline of -200, or higher, as teams in this spot are on an 0-4 run.

I’m not sure if the Guardians will win the game, but I like their chances of keeping it close in the first five.