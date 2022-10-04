Baseball playoffs odds, predictions: two best bets for the MLB pennant run

The MLB playoffs will get underway with four wild-card series scheduled to begin on Friday. Toronto, Cleveland and St. Louis will have a home-field advantage, while five other slots are still yet to be determined, given the close races down the stretch.

In the American League, the Seattle Mariners had a 1.5-game wild-card lead, entering Tuesday, over the Rays, and in the National League, the Mets and Braves were still fighting it out for the division.

The two other National League wild-card spots are still undecided, with the Padres leading the Phillies by one game. The top two teams in each league are still lurking as they’ll have a bye in the wild-card round.

Under MLB’s revised playoff format this season, wild-card teams will have to use their best pitchers before the divisional round. They’ll also have to navigate having fewer off days in the series due to the late start to the baseball season following the lockout.

Thus, when deciding which teams can reach the World Series, I think pitching depth will play an even more significant role than we’ve seen in recent years. With that said, I’ve put together my best bets to win the pennant in each league.

Best bet No. 1

Houston Astros +160 to win the American League

I’ve been beating my drum on the Astros for much of the season after watching them closely in their head-to-head series over the summer against the Yankees. Houston got even better in August when Lance McCullers Jr. returned from a forearm injury.

I don’t think there’s any question the Astros missed McCullers during last season’s World Series when they lost to the Braves in six games. McCullers went 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA in 28 starts last year. This season, he’s 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA in eight starts.

Adding McCullers to a rotation that includes Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, and potential Cy Young winner Justin Verlander is almost like a new free-agent trade deadline signing. I think the Astros have unfinished business this postseason, so I like their chances of getting back to the World Series.

Best bet No. 2

Atlanta Braves +240 to win the National League

If I’m focusing on pitching depth as part of my handicap, I have to look to the Atlanta Braves to win the pennant in the National League. Atlanta has the inside track to win the NL East, which means the Mets’ rotation could be in a state of flux if they have to use their top pitchers in the wild-card round.

Atlanta has the second-best team ERA (3.41) in the National League, behind only the Dodgers. And while I know Atlanta will be second-best in most stats against Los Angeles, the Braves have arguably been just as hot with only two more losses (22) since the All-Star break.

There’s no question that the Dodgers are outslugging their opponents, but I think they’ll find things a bit more difficult in the postseason against better pitching. Julio Urías and Tony Gonsolin will have to play a more significant role for Los Angeles behind Clayton Kershaw, with Walker Buehler sidelined for the rest of the year.

Gonsolin recently returned from a stint on the IL, but there’s always a question about the durability of the Dodgers’ pitching staff. As a result, I think the Braves are the better-positioned team to win the National League pennant.