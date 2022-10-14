Braves vs. Phillies odds, prediction: Spencer Strider in the spotlight for Atlanta

The Phillies will start Aaron Nola in Game 3 as the NLDS shifts to the City of Brotherly Love on Friday. On the other hand, the Braves are going with rookie standout Spencer Strider.

The young right-hander ended his regular season on the IL after suffering an oblique strain in his final start on Sept. 18, which coincidentally was against the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies MLB odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Moneyline: PHI (+102) vs. ATL (-120)

Spread: PHI +1.5 (-210) vs. ATL -1.5 (+172)

Total: Over 7 (-122) | Under 7 (+100)

Phillies vs. Braves picks

Braves ML at +100 or better

Braves vs. Phillies probable pitchers

Spencer Strider (11-5, 2.67) vs. Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA)

Braves manager Brian Snitker was in a bit of a pickle in deciding who his Game 3 starter would be: Strider or Charlie Morton.

Strider is among many promising young pitchers that the Braves seem to have within their organization. The 23-year-old is even in contention to win the Rookie of the Year award. But since he hasn’t pitched in nearly a month, it’s unclear how deep he can pitch in the game or whether he’s fully healthy.

Morton, Snitker’s Game 4 choice, uncharacteristically, also became more of a flyball pitcher. Only 39.8% of his batted balls were hit on the ground, resulting in a career-worst 1.03 GB/FB ratio. As his flyball rate went up, so did the home runs. His 1.47 HR/9 ratio was his worst mark since the 2010 season (1.69 HR/9).

Snitker knows the importance of this game, with the series shifting to Philadelphia. The last thing he wants to do is start Strider and burn his bullpen on the road in Game 3 if the rookie has to come out early.

A Morton start would have made Nola no more than a -120 favorite. But assuming Strider is healthy, this game is closer to a pick them with -110 odds on both sides.

It’s worth noting that Strider dominated the Phillies in all three of his starts this season. In 18 2/3 innings, he allowed just three earned runs (1.45 ERA) and held them scoreless when he pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief in June.

There’s plenty on the line for this Game 3.