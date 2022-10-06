MLB playoff preview: Phillies vs. Cardinals odds, picks, prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of MLB’s wild-card quadruple-header on Friday. Jose Quintana will get the start for the Cardinals, while the Phillies will counter with Zack Wheeler.

MLB’s decision to expand the number of wild card teams should result in some competitive games this postseason. Thus, I wouldn’t expect any of the teams in this round to have a massive edge over their opponents.

Sometimes in the playoffs, you tend to ride the hot hand. But given the format’s uniqueness this year, I plan to approach things solely from a value standpoint when picking a side. As a result, I plan to trust my numbers in this spot, as I have the Phillies anywhere from a -115 to a -118 favorite for Game 1.

Phillies vs. Cardinals MLB odds

Moneyline: PHI (-110) vs. STL (-110)

Spread: PHI +1.5 (+155) vs. STL +1.5 (-190)

Total: Over 7 (+100) | Under 7 (-120)

Phillies vs. Cardinals probable pitchers

Zack Wheeler (12-7, 2.82 ERA) vs. Jose Quintana (6-7, 2.93 ERA)

Picking a side in this series opener would probably be a bit easier if either one of these teams was playing winning baseball down the stretch. In September, the Phillies had two separate losing streaks of five games, while the Cardinals won just one of its final four games against the lowly Pirates.

And if we turn to the starting pitchers, the Phillies are handing the ball to Wheeler after he missed roughly the final seven weeks of the season due to elbow soreness. But I don’t think the Phillies are overreaching here, nor do I think they made this decision lightly. When Wheeler’s healthy, he can be a nightmare for opposing hitters.

I like Wheeler’s ability to be economical with his pitches, as his first-pitch strike rate of 67.2% this season was the best of his career. He also generated swings outside the strike zone on 31.4% of his pitches—another career-high. Note that he induced a chase rate slightly lower than the Cardinals’ (31.5%) this season.

In Wheeler’s head-to-head duels with St. Louis, this Cardinals roster is hitting just .224 against him with a .265 OBP in 107 at-bats. Wheeler’s also managed to keep Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt relatively quiet. The MVP frontrunner has yet to homer against Wheeler and is hitting .217 in 23 at-bats.

As for Quintana, the Phillies lineup has had better success against the southpaw, as evidenced by a .256 / .333 / .419 line in 86 at-bats. But what bodes well for the Phillies in this matchup is how well they handle left-handed pitching.

Philadelphia ranked third with a .266 batting average when facing lefties and it finished tied for third with a .337 OBP. I think Philadelphia can get to Quintana early with enough runs to give their bullpen some cushion to close the game.

According to our ActionLabs database, Wheeler’s teams are on a 4-0 run when he starts against the Cardinals, and he’s yet to allow a run to them in two games and 14 innings of work this season.

My model has a slight edge with Philadelphia in this spot, so I’m willing to back the visitors in Game 1.

Phillies vs. Cardinals pick

Phillies ML -110