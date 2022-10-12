Division Series Game 2 preview: Padres vs. Dodgers odds, prediction and picks

The Los Angeles Dodgers held serve by winning Game 1 of their NLDS matchup against the Padres. Los Angeles won the game by scoring all five of its runs in the first three innings against San Diego’s Mike Clevinger.

If you saw my preview for the series opener, you’ll know I was somewhat bearish on Clevinger’s chances against this Dodgers lineup. Yet, once Clevinger failed to make it out of the third inning after allowing five runs (four earned), the Padres’ bullpen came in and held the Dodgers scoreless for the remainder of the game.

And now, with a matchup of aces squaring off in Game 2 as the Padres’ Yu Darvish takes on the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw, the total for this game is sitting at seven once again. I’ll share why that number seems a bit too high, along with my plans on how to approach this contest.

Padres vs. Dodgers MLB odds

Moneyline: SDP (+165) vs. LAD (-200)

Spread: SDP +1.5 (-130) vs. LAD -1.5 (+105)

Total: Over 7 (-115) | Under 7 (-105)

Padres vs. Dodgers pick

ALT total under 7.5 runs (-130)

Padres vs. Dodgers probable pitchers

Yu Darvish (16-8-8, 3.10 ERA) vs. Clayton Kershaw (12-3, 2.28 ERA)

I was shocked to see this total at seven, given that the Padres are getting an upgrade in pitching with Darvish on the bump. The Padres’ ace delivered a quality start in each of his past nine starts. He’s also done exceptionally well when facing the Dodgers this season.

In 25 innings of work against the rivals, he’s allowed just seven earned runs, with five occurring in one of the outings. According to Baseball Savant, this current Dodgers lineup is hitting .193 with a .211 xBA in 197 plate appearances against Darvish.

What’s interesting about Darvish is that it’s not often that the Dodgers face a team, and the opposing pitcher consistently completes six innings of work against them. That’s precisely what Darvish has accomplished against a Dodgers team that led all of baseball with a .333 on-base percentage.

Darvish’s control has been impeccable this season, as his 1.71 BB/9 ratio was the second-best mark of his career. It’s tough to command the baseball, let alone when you have six different pitches in your arsenal, as Darvish does. The right-hander does a tremendous job of keeping hitters guessing and off-balance with his assortment of pitches.

If we turn to Kershaw, he’s been just as lethal against the Padres. San Diego’s current roster is hitting just .187 with a .198 xBA in 207 plate appearances against Kershaw. The future Hall of Famer limited the Padres to just one run in 12 innings of work this season.

I was a bit curious as to whether Darvish and Kershaw faced one another. According to our Action Labs database, there have been two occurrences, with both taking place last season with no more than seven runs in either contest.

Given the better pitching matchup in Game 2, I think we’re in for a low-scoring affair. To avoid a push, I recommend buying this total up to 7.5 and playing the under at -130 odds.